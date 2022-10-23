3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-1 defeat vs Millwall

West Brom’s dismal start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-1 at Millwall yesterday.

A John Swift goal, after good work from former Lions man Jed Wallace, had given Albion the lead and things looked positive under interim boss Richard Beale.

However, the hosts gradually began to take control of the game and they equalised through Callum Styles after a soft free-kick was awarded to Millwall.

After the break, Gary Rowett’s men were undoubtedly the better team but they had to wait until the 90th minute to get the winner, which came shortly after Kyle Bartley had been sent off.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about the Baggies from the clash…

They need a new manager

We’ll start with the obvious one – they need to name Steve Bruce’s successor quickly.

This is nothing against Richard Beale as he has stepped up when Albion needed him to, but the reality is they look like a side without direction and with too many players going through the motions.

Pleasingly for West Brom, it appears Carlos Corberban will be named as the new boss, maybe even by Sunday evening, which is exactly what they need.

Kyle Bartley’s error was costly

Albion’s second half showing was below par but they were on course for a decent point until Bartley made things harder for the side when he picked up his second yellow for a foul on Benik Afobe.

It was such a needless foul and ultimately down to poor defending as he allowed himself to get spun in a nothing area of the pitch.

Of course, you can point the fingers at others for how the winner was scored, including keeper Alex Palmer, but that red card gave Millwall and a fiery crowd at The Den more belief that a late winner was possible.

It’s not good enough from a senior player who is struggling for form.

They are in trouble this season

Even though Albion are in the relegation zone, there still won’t be many who think they actually will go down. And, you can understand why, as they have plenty of quality on paper.

But, there are countless examples over the years, including just down the road at Wolves, of teams who shouldn’t go down but do.

We’re now 16 games into the season and too many players are hugely underperforming. This is a big job for Corberan and he shouldn’t start making bold statements straight away as the immediate priority has to be getting out of trouble because there are doubts over the character and resilience of this group.