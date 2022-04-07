3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-0 win v Bournemouth

Two goals inside the first 12 minutes helped West Bromwich Albion beat Bournemouth 2-0 at The Hawthorns last night.

Alex Mowatt hammered Albion into an eighth-minute lead and then Andy Carroll doubled the deficit four minutes later.

Bournemouth were never able to pull themselves back into the game meaning Steve Bruce’s side got back to winning ways in impressive style.

Albion are seven points back from the top six and with six games left to play that looks like a gap that is going to be tough to close before the end of the season.

Their next chance to try and do so will come against Stoke City on Saturday but before our focus shifts to that game, we’ve highlighted three things we clearly learn about the Baggies after their 2-0 win yesterday…

This squad has the quality to go toe-to-toe with the best sides in the division

This has been a disappointing season for West Brom and it would be no surprise to see them look to make a number of changes to their squad in the summer to prepare for a promotion push next term.

However, the 2-0 win against Bournemouth backed up what we saw in the 1-0 victory against Fulham back in March.

On their day, Albion have the players to go toe-to-toe with the best sides in the division and come away with all three points.

The issue this season has been consistency and some fine-tuning to the squad in the upcoming window may be the thing that helps Bruce find that.

Did West Brom sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Kenneth Zohore? Free Fee

Andy Carroll is still a really useful player at this level

One decision facing Albion ahead of the summer is over the future of Andy Carroll, who bagged his second goal for the club in last night’s win.

The 33-year-old proved what a useful player he still is at Championship level by proving really difficult to handle for the Bournemouth defence, who have the second-best record in the division this season.

Bruce told Birmingham Live after the game that talks are ongoing with Carroll about a new deal but that it won’t be sorted yet.

He was full of praise for the striker after the Bournemouth game and you can understand why – on the back of that performance you feel it makes sense to try to keep him in the squad for next term.

Steve Bruce looks set to persevere with Sam Johnstone despite his future

Sam Johnstone is out of contract in the summer and with continued links to the Premier League, his days in an Albion shirt look numbered.

There have been calls from fans for Bruce to give David Button a chance to show whether he has what it takes to be the permanent number one moving forward but it seems the Baggies boss is set to persevere with Johnstone.

Button is out of contract himself in the summer but if last night’s game is anything to go by, it doesn’t appear as though he’s going to get much of a chance to earn a new deal.