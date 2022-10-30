3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-0 loss v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion ushered in their third new era in just over a year this weekend when Carlos Corberan took his position in the dugout at The Hawthorns.

Valerien Ismael’s stint lasted just half a season, and his replacement in Steve Bruce was in charge for just eight months until he was sacked by the Baggies hierarchy as manager.

Now it’s Corberan’s turn to try and change the fortunes of Albion, although he didn’t get off to the perfect start as he was at the mercy of Sheffield United in his debut.

Two first half goals from the Blades secured their first victory of October after a barren run of results, and it’s one that put West Brom bottom of the Championship.

Let’s look at THREE things we learnt about the Baggies on Corberan’s debut match in charge.

Defence is costing them dearly

Sheffield United had just two shots on target compared to West Brom’s four, which shows you everything you need to know about how both clubs take their chances.

The Albion defence was all over the place when Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring, and when the Blades were on the attack for their second, they were left flat-footed as Oli McBurnie cut in and curled the ball beyond Alex Palmer.

Too often Albion were slow to get their back-line in order and it meant that they were susceptible on the counter attack, and combined with a lack of cutting edge at the other end, it proved to be their downfall.

It appears that West Brom could seriously be missing Semi Ajayi, who has been out since the end of August with a ligament injury, and the sooner he is back the better.

Phillips isn’t a wing-back

Corberan is a flexible manager tactically, experimenting with both back three’s and a four-back formation when Huddersfield head coach, and for his West Brom debut he went with a three at the back.

Obviously though it did not work as the Baggies stumbled to a defeat, and he decided to utilise Matt Phillips, a natural winger, as a wing-back.

We are seeing wing-backs used more and more now in the EFL, and whilst West Brom’s number 10 played there against Reading and Bristol City, the experiment isn’t really working.

Phillips was caught out of position several times, was successful with just 51 per cent of his total actions according to Wyscout, and just three of his nine crosses were accurate.

Perhaps Corberan should use a different formation going forward, but Phillips definitely needs to be pushed forward if he’s going to be used and not be at wing-back.

Corberan has work on his hands

If it wasn’t obvious enough already, Corberan has a major job to restore the fortunes of West Brom.

It is possible to take a team out of the relegation zone and win promotion in the same season – Steve Cooper arrived at Nottingham Forest last season after eight matches and got the Reds to the Premier League, but we are much further into the campaign when it comes to Albion and Corberan.

The gap to the play-offs from the bottom of the table isn’t that significant, but West Brom would have to go on a strong run of form to become a promotion candidate from now.

The short-term aim has to be getting out of relegation danger first and foremost, but even that could be a tough ask on current form.