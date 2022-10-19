3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 2-0 defeat v Bristol City

West Bromwich Albion were not able to build on their 2-0 win over Reading at the weekend and suffered defeat to the same scoreline when they hosted Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Richard Beale and James Morrison’s slim chances of impressing the club’s hierarchy enough to earn full-time contracts in the dugout will have faded due to the result, with two poor first half goals being the Baggies’ undoing.

The Robins had been on a disappointing run of their own heading to The Hawthorns, slipping away from the early season play-off picture as a result, but some resolute defending combined with a couple of instinctive finishes brought Nigel Pearson a much needed three points.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their loss to Bristol City…

Defensive lapses remain

It was something of a surprise to see Martin Kelly step into the heart of a back three at the closing end of Steve Bruce’s reign at the club, after the 32-year-0ld struggled for regular minutes for a long period of time at Crystal Palace before being released in the summer.

Two simple crosses into the box were not dealt with on the night.

The second was a brilliant ball whipped in by Antoine Semenyo, but Nahki Wells gets ahead of the West Brom backline to flick it goalward with far too much ease, posing further challenges to Beale and Morrison should a new manager not be in place by the weekend.

Cannot break down a low block

The Baggies have been going behind early on in games all season, and have seen teams drop deeper and deeper to protect leads as a result.

The Robins were content sitting in and playing on the counter in the second half, but the Baggies did not have the skill or creativity to create high quality goalscoring opportunities.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift both hit the woodwork, but otherwise there were not too many moments when the visitors’ clean sheet looked threatened.

They need to find a place for Swift

The 4-2-3-1 formation that Bruce largely went with this term appeared to be a good choice of system to get the best out of the Baggies’ attacking players.

Barring injury absences, when available Swift has been arguably the most consistent attack-minded midfielder in the Championship in recent years and getting the best out of him will be crucial to the Baggies’ hopes of climbing the table.

Jed Wallace or Grady Diangana may well have to make way for the 27-year-old who clearly has the ability to unlock defences at the level.