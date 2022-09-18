3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-1 draw with Norwich

After suffering a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last week, it was always going to be interesting to see how West Bromwich Albion would respond to this setback in their showdown with Norwich City.

Despite taking the lead at Carrow Road, the Baggies were forced to settle for a point on their travels.

Dara O’Shea opened the scoring in this particular fixture as he headed an effort past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante both missed opportunities to double West Brom’s advantage before Norwich levelled proceedings in the 68th minute.

Teemu Pukki’s effort was diverted into the net by his team-mate Sam Byram.

Although Norwich did push for a winner in the latter stages of the fixture, West Brom showed some resilience to prevent their opponents from sealing all three points.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Baggies after their 1-1 draw with the Canaries…

Jake Livermore took his opportunity to impress

Handed the chance to prove his worth in yesterday’s game, Jake Livermore managed to show some signs of promise in this particular fixture.

The midfielder completed 17 passes against Norwich and also made two tackles and two interceptions in his defensive midfield role (as per SofaScore).

Having demonstrated that he is still capable of making a difference in the Championship, Livermore will be hoping to deliver the goods on a consistent basis after the international break.

Time is starting to run out for Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns

Although West Brom did deliver a response to their defeat to Birmingham in yesterday’s game, time is surely starting to run out for Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns.

Under his guidance, the Baggies have only managed to win one of their opening 10 league games and are already 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Given that Bruce has admitted that he is under pressure, it will be interesting to see whether he is given the opportunity to transform his side’s fortunes in the coming months.

O’Shea and Townsend should be given the chance to form a partnership in the heart of West Brom’s defence

Both of these players managed to produce moments of quality against Norwich.

O’Shea netted the opening goal of the game whilst Townsend produced a vital block to deny Sam Byram from scoring a winner in the second-half.

Although Townsend is primarily a full-back, it could be argued that he should be given the chance to develop an understanding in the heart of defence alongside O’Shea in West Brom’s upcoming fixtures.