3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-1 draw with Brentford

West Bromwich Albion’s impressing winning run at The Hawthorns came to an end at the weekend, as the Baggies were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

The Baggies came into this clash on the back of a 3-2 win over Birmingham City, hoping to put clear daylight between themselves and Leeds United who faced third-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It wasn’t going to be an easy game by any means for Slaven Bilic’s side, though, as they prepared to come up against an impressive Brentford side at The Hawthorns.

After a below-par first-half display, Albion fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Henrik Dalsgaard flicked a header past Sam Johnstone in the 43rd minute.

But just moments later, Darnell Furlong scored a carbon copy of Brentford’s goal, glancing a header past David Raya to level the scores before half-time.

There where very few clear-cut chances created from either side in the second half and in the end, the points were shared.

The Baggies did extend their lead at the top of the table to three points after Leeds’ 2-1 defeat, and here, we take a look at three things we learnt about West Brom after the draw against Brentford…

Dara O’Shea could be a real star

The Baggies suffered a blow early on in the second half with Kyle Bartley limping off with injury, meaning that O’Shea came on to make his league debut for Albion.

It’s hard for any defender to make a real impact when they come on with 40 minutes to play, but the Irishman looked brilliant alongside Semi Ajayi.

The 20-year-old looked calm and assured in possession and helping Albion build attacks from out the back, whilst also coping really well with the threat Brentford presented.

There was a moment in the second half where he produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Ollie Watkins from running through on goal, which typified the performance he produced.

He could be a star under Bilic in the future.

Semi Ajayi deserves credit

Ajayi endured a nightmare first half if truth be told, but he deserves credit for the way he remained professional and got back to his best in the second half.

The defender gave the ball away far too cheaply in the first half, and on another day, his pass to Christian Norgaard on the edge of the area could have curled into the bottom corner.

But in the second half, Ajayi really stepped up to the plate after Bartley was taken off, showing his strength and power to contain Said Benrahma really well indeed.

That’s the sign of a good defender.

Kyle Edwards deserves another chance to impress

Albion did fail to create as many clear-cut chances in the absence of Grady Diangana, but Kyle Edwards impressed upon his reintroduction to the starting line-up.

The young winger’s end product and final pass was lacking at times, but he did show real determination throughout to take on his man and attempt to create chances for the Baggies.

The playmaker possesses real pace and skill on the ball, and he could well have broke the deadlock for Albion in the first half when he tried to round David Raya, only to be stopped in his tracks by the Spaniard.

That end product will come with regular game time, and he certainly deserves another chance to impress in the side again soon.