3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-1 draw v Wigan

West Brom have had a fairly slow start to their season so far.

Despite a massive 5-2 win over Hull City earlier in the month, Steve Bruce’s side haven’t picked up another league win yet this season.

Last night, the Baggies made the trip to Wigan Athletic and came away with another draw with the final score 1-1.

Following Wigan’s 5-1 defeat against Burnley at the weekend, Albion probably would’ve hoped to take more advantage of that but with both goals in the first half it didn’t quite match up to the same excitement.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about West Brom following last night’s game.

They need to start the game with intensity

Over recent game, it seems to be the case that West Brom aren’t starting games on the front foot and almost require time to settle into the fixture.

However, as a result of this, they continue to concede early putting themselves on the back foot from too early on in the game.

In last night’s game, they conceded in the sixth minute but in their two games prior, they conceded in the 11th minute and the 15th in their Carabao Cup tie.

Therefore, they are making their own task bigger having to score two goals from the off if they want to come away with three points.

The Baggies have scored 12 goals so far this season although with five being in one game, they essentially have seven goals from six games showing they’re not regularly scoring multiple goals in games.

Therefore, if they aren’t showing the ability to do this at the top end of the pitch then they have to start their games switched on making sure they keep themselves in the tie for as long as they can.

They need to make possession count

Wigan haven’t had the greatest start to the season themselves and currently sit 18th in the league whilst West Brom are 12th in the league.

However, in last night’s game the Baggies had much more possession with 66% in their favour.

That being said, the stats otherwise showed it to be a fairly evenly matched game showing they weren’t being effective with their possession.

Whilst they had the most possession, West Brom’s performance radiated feelings of panic on the ball meaning they weren’t passing well enough to one another and therefore losing the ball.

This suggests that Albion need to spend more time on the ball taking care with their passes and therefore their more dominant possession will start to count for them in games.

They need to be better with the ball in the final third

As previously mentioned, West Brom could do with scoring some more goals in general.

Last night, they had eight shots, three of which were on target which were both the same number as Wigan showing they weren’t great at using their possession to get into those goal scoring opportunities.

West Brom put 15 crosses into the box last night but we can clearly see a lack of shots as a result of those meaning again, the team need to be better at those moves and when they come forward, getting the ball into more effective positions and taking the right shots.

The Baggies have players in their side who are capable of scoring goals and admittedly they are fairly new with one another so there may be a factor of still adjusting to playing with one another.

However, if they are to get results in their coming games then they need to work out how to attack effectively.