Highlights Carlos Corberán secures his first point on the road this season as Leeds draw with West Brom, finishing their opening three matches with four points.

Alex Palmer's impressive performance in goal saves West Brom from defeat, making crucial saves and earning the Sky Sports Player of the Match award.

West Brom's lack of creativity and defensive issues highlight the need for a new defender and a different dynamic in the forward areas. Jeremy Sarmiento's ability on the ball could provide the spark needed.

Albion finish off their opening three fixtures with four points after a draw on Friday night, following on from a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a 3-2 win against Swansea City.

A Leeds team without the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford still caused serious issues for the West Brom backline on the night.

The West Yorkshire outfit looked to dominate in the first half with the Baggies struggling to get into gear, pedestrian-like play out from the back pounced on high up the pitch by Leeds’ high-pressing attacking quartet.

Carlos Corberán’s side were limited to zero shots in the first half with Leeds having six albeit with just one on target - a slow start to proceedings under the lights.

Nevertheless, it was Albion who struck first, an early flurry of possession in the second half leading to a corner. A low delivery into the area was not dealt with by the Leeds backline, Jayson Molumby scuffing his shot into the ground with a deflection off Brandon Thomas-Asante enough to divert the effort past the keeper to give the visitors the all-important lead.

Daniel Farke’s side continued to ask the questions and finally garnered a response, Daniel James’ pinpoint delivery finding the onrushing Luke Ayling who planted the ball home with a darting header past Alex Palmer.

Leeds continued to push for the winner but Albion held strong to take a point back to the Black Country with the Spanish head coach left with a lot to reflect on their performance.

Keep Palmer at all costs

Alex Palmer looked set to be leaving earlier in the window until his move to Luton Town for a reported £2.5 to £3 million with add-ons collapsed. Now, West Brom will be glad such deal did not materialise after a sterling performance from the man in between the sticks, picking up the Sky Sports Player of the Match for his efforts.

Recording three saves on the night, his stop to deny Daniel James from outside the area will certainly be making the highlight reel come May. A curling effort from the Welsh international was just about tipped over the bar with Albion coming under pressure.

A vocal leader at the back too, Palmer will be needed to settle any nerves as the backline get adjusted to the back three system - hesitancy and laboured play against Leeds almost proving costly with the keeper needing to be at his best to keep it to just the one goal.

Sarmiento must start

With Leeds dictating the play and recording the bulk of possession, Albion needed to make the most of it when presented with the ball, however, often lacked ideas and a creative spark going forward.

With zero chances in the first half and just the four throughout the whole game, West Brom needed a different dynamic in the forward areas to cause issues to a Leeds defence which had failed to keep a clean sheet all season going into the encounter.

Jeremy Sarmiento, in his limited cameos, has demonstrated his quality with the ball at his feet. Quick footwork and ability to beat a man, the Brighton loanee is adept at dragging his team forward to either create opportunities for his team or to simply relieve pressure and earn a foul with his smart footwork proving too much for Championship defenders.

While he has slowly been introduced into the first-team picture after coming back from a long-term injury, it will be intriguing to see what the 21-year-old can do from the off and not be brought on to simply fulfil defensive duties to help defend a lead or draw.

A new defender is needed

While patience will be needed as West Brom transition to a back three setup, alarm bells will be ringing with both the buildup and defensive plays on show at Elland Road.

Requiring the services of Alex Palmer to sometimes bail Albion out, Luke Ayling’s goal makes it eight competitive outings since their last clean sheet. A great ball in from the left-hand side from Daniel James was not dealt with as the onrushing Luke Ayling headed home for the equaliser as Erik Pieters flat-footed failed to meet the cross.

A lack of communication between the back three and central midfield also created issues of their own doing too, Leeds were quick to pounce on any loose ball in the opposition third but lacked the clinical edge to punish on the night.

Despite having five centre-backs at his disposal, Corberán may look to use his limited budget in hopes of looking more defensively resolute going forward.