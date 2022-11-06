3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-0 win vs QPR

West Brom made it back-to-back wins as they beat QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road after Kyle Bartley hit a second-half winner.

The Baggies’ start to the Championship season has been underwhelming to say the least but there have been bright sparks under new boss Carlos Corberan so far and the win away at QPR was another example of his methods sinking into the players.

Kyle Bartley’s second-half header gave West Brom the three points after he leapt the highest from a pin-point free kick from John Swift after the hour mark.

Corberan’s side could have been much more comfortable though after Grady Diangana missed a guilt-edged chance in the first half.

That won’t matter though, as this much-needed three points gave the club a lift as they continue to move in the right direction.

With that in mind, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their win v QPR…

They’re becoming more organised

A big factor as to why West Brom have looked so poor this season is they’ve been hugely disorganised. Whether that’s in their press, shape or decision-making, it hasn’t been a strength for the Baggies so far this season.

Under Corberan, and in particular the last two games, West Brom have looked a really difficult side to break down and coupled with players returning to form, it should serve them well.

Two clean sheets in two games is a testament to that but it needs to carry on if they are to pull themselves away from danger.

Key players returning to form

John Swift, Kyle Bartley and Okay Yosuklu have all had massive impacts in the last two games.

This comes after both Swift and Bartley came in for heavy criticism in recent weeks from supporters after consistently underwhelming performances. However, they both impressed against QPR along with Yosuklu who has looked outstanding under Corberan so far.

If Corberan can tap into the other players, they could become the team everyone expected them to be when predicting them as one of the promotion favourites.

Still plenty of work to do

Whilst it’s two wins and two clean sheets in two games, there is still plenty of work to do. But the foundations are there.

Of course, West Brom needed to stop conceding silly goals like they did against Sheffield United just last week and it looks like they are turning a corner. However, they’re still missing good chances and with the wealth of attacking talent available to Corberan, he needs more from his players as they start to grow in confidence.