3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-0 win over Blackpool

West Bromwich Albion collected only their third win of the season last night as the Baggies claimed a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

It looked as though the game was going to end goalless, as Albion had much of the ball but no real end product at the top of the pitch. However, midfielder Okay Yokuslu managed to scramble home a late winner to seal Carlos Corberan’s first win in charge of the baggies.

Albion were closing in on nearly 400 minutes without a goal at the Hawthorns – that was until Yokuslu scored five minutes before the end after Blackpool failed to clear a Baggies corner.

The three points saw West Brom climb off the foot of the table for the meantime, with Huddersfield set to play Sunderland tonight, and a victory for the Terriers would see Albion drop back to 24th in the Championship.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learned about West Brom after their victory over Blackpool…

Lacking attacking options

Albion have only managed 21 goals so far this season in the Championship, a tally that only eight teams have scored less than.

This summer, West Brom struggled to recruit at the top end of the pitch, with the only addition in the striker department being Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City.

The additions of Jed Wallace and John Swift were smart signings, but when you’re relying just on Karlan Grant and Thomas-Asante, who has made the leap from League Two to the Championship in a short time, you can understand why Albion are lacking goals.

Looking at West Brom’s bench last night, Corberan was only able to call upon the attacking options of Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana, two exciting options but not naturally goal scorers at this level.

Looked more solid with a back four

It was the back three that Corberan picked at the weekend that was a big downfall in their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

A three man defence is a formation that the Spaniard prefers, having played it at Huddersfield Town in his time there.

However, the options he has at the Hawthorns are a lot different from those at Huddersfield. The Baggies looked more comfortable and solid as a back four last night, with two holding midfielders in front for protection.

The defenders that Corberan has at his disposal at West Brom are full of Championship experience, but you could say that they lack the pace that many defenders have nowadays.

Therefore, with a back four, you have that extra protection from your full-backs and midfielders, and while he’s getting to grips with his squad and before he can bring his own players in, this may be the best formation to go with in the meantime.

Will always create chances

When you look at the stats from last night’s game, you can see that West Brom were dominant on the ball and created several chances despite only scoring one goal.

The Baggies had 64% of the ball last night and had 11 shots on goal, this will not come as a surprise to many fans, though.

Corberan will want his side to dominate the ball in most matches, and with players like Wallace and Swift, who both produced impressive numbers last campaign, they will always create chances.

If Wallace and Swift are played in the right roles and Corberan builds his team around them, then West Brom could soon start climbing the Championship table.