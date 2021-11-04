3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-0 victory over Hull City

West Bromwich Albion managed to deliver a response to their recent 3-0 defeat to Fulham by securing all three points in their showdown with Hull City yesterday.

The Baggies were forced to remain patient at The Hawthorns as the Tigers produced a resilient display in this particular fixture.

However, Grant McCann’s side were unable to seal a point on their travels as Karlan Grant netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 69th minute of the clash.

As a result of this victory, the Baggies closed the gap between them and AFC Bournemouth who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Preston North End at the Vitality Stadium.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 1-0 victory over Hull…

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level

Unable to call upon the services of Darnell Furlong for this fixture due to the defender’s suspension, West Brom manager Valerien Ismael opted to hand Taylor Gardner-Hickman his league debut last night.

The full-back went on to produce an encouraging performance for the Baggies as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by recording a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91.

Whilst Furlong is likely to return to West Brom’s side for their showdown with Middlesbrough on Saturday, Gardner-Hickman has managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level and thus Ismael will now see him as an alternative option in this particular position.

Karlan Grant’s goal-scoring exploits could prove to be the difference for West Brom in their push for promotion

After failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for West Brom in the Premier League last season, Karlan Grant has stepped up his performance levels during the current term.

The forward has now managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in the second-tier whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

1 of 28 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace Leeds United Wolves Norwich City

Grant’s goal-scoring exploits could play a significant role in West Brom’s push for promotion as if he continues to produce eye-catching attacking displays for the club in the coming months, he may be able to help his side secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022.

The Baggies should now be looking to replicate their form at The Hawthorns in their away fixtures

Yet to suffer a league defeat at The Hawthorns this season, West Brom currently possess the best home record in the Championship as they have now managed to accumulate 20 points in-front of their own supporters.

In order to emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish this season, the Baggies will need to replicate these displays on their travels as they have recently suffered defeats at this level to Fulham and Swansea City.

By picking up points on a regular basis away from home in their upcoming fixtures, West Brom will be able to keep pace with Bournemouth and Fulham.