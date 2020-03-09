3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 0-0 draw with Swansea

West Bromwich Albion dropped to second place in the Championship table after being held to a 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Slaven Bilic’s side approached Saturday’s game having failed to win in their last two games in all competitions.

A 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend was followed up by a 3-2 defeat to Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

With Leeds United putting pressure on Bilic’s side, a win against Swansea was vitally important in their quest to hold on to top spot and maintain their automatic promotion place.

Take part in our latest West Brom quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who is this? Mason Holgate Gonzalo Jara Cristian Gamboa Carl Hoefkens

Despite dominating the possession statistics, the Baggies failed to break the deadlock during the first half as the a resilient Swansea side looked to break on the counter attack.

Bilic’s side were left to rue their poor finishing after having just one of ten shots on target, and with the 0-0 draw – West Brom moved to second.

Looking back at the game, we have taken a look at THREE things learnt from West Brom’s performance against the Swans….

Poor finishing

With all the attacking talent in West Brom’s starting eleven and the arrival of both Kamil Grosicki and Kyle Edwards from the bench, you would have expected the Baggies to create more clear cut chances but despite over 500 passes – they failed.

It will also be concerning for Bilic that Jake Livermore was the most active playing going forward, having four shots on goal out the Midlands side’s 10 attempts.

Charlie Austin was again left on the substitutes bench, and one does have to wonder why the former Southampton man is not being afforded more game time.

Change in formation

With the January arrival of Callum Robinson, it does seem to changed the way in which West Brom set up.

Bilic does seem to have swapped his two holding midfield players for a midfield three, continuing to select Croatian playmaker Filip Krovinovic.

Whilst the Baggies did not concede at the weekend, they did allow Swansea to create more chances than them – despite having less possession.

It will be interesting to see what formation and team selection Bilic goes with next time out, but he will have to ensure that they bounce back.

Conor Townsend is improving game by game

Townsend has been largely criticised by fans of the Baggies this season for some underwhelming displays, but the right-back produced a man of the match performance on Saturday.

Whoscored.com rated Townsend an impressive 7.6 out of ten, whilst his individual statistics were the best alongside his team-mates.

Four important tackles during the game saw Townsend perform well, and Bilic would have been happy with his defender’s contributions.