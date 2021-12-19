3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after their 0-0 draw v Barnsley

West Brom missed an opportunity to inflict even more pressure on the top two positions in the Championship on Friday night, playing out a 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Valerien Ismael returned to Oakwell for the first time since leaving the Yorkshire club during the summer but left without all three points.

Barnsley, who have struggled massively since the Frenchman’s departure, are only denied a spot at the bottom of the league because of Derby County’s points deductions.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Baggies during their goalless draw with the Tykes…

Scoring goals is the ultimate issue

West Brom have scored the fewest number of goals in the Championship’s top five this season, with the Baggies netting 30 in their 23 games thus far.

This is certainly something that Ismael will be addressing in the January transfer window, as numerous links have been between West Brom and potential attacking reinforcements.

The Midlands club already possess strong attacking options, but ultimately, they are not firing like they should be at the moment.

A strong defensive display (once again)

Possessing the best defensive record in the division, West Brom have conceded just 17 goals this season, and in their last five games, they have let in just one.

Credit has to go to West Brom’s defenders that they have been able to be so defensively strong so far this campaign, with integral players such as Dara O’Shea and Matt Clarke missing chunks of the year already.

If they can add attacking firepower in January, and maintain their defensive resilience, then they should be in top two contention come the end of the season.

Ismael will be pleased with Jayson Molumby’s impact

Jayson Molumby is perhaps one of the only players in the West Brom squad to walk away from Friday night’s fixture with a bit of confidence.

He added urgency and tenacity to the midfield, with his energetic display helping the Baggies to wake up.

Molumby has enjoyed a strong loan spell so far at The Hawthorns, showing plenty of promise in the early years of his professional career.