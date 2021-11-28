3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after draw vs Nottingham Forest on Friday

West Brom’s stuttering form continued on Friday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns.

That made it four without a win for Valerien Ismael’s men, who are now eight points behind the automatic promotion places having failed to capitalise on Bournemouth and Fulham also dropping points in recent games.

The Forest draw extended a worrying theme for Albion, who had plenty of efforts on goal but struggled to create clear opportunities, with Jordan Hugill spurning the big chance that did come their way late on.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

Goals are a major problem

Admittedly, this is nothing new, but the draw confirmed once again that Ismael desperately needs a new number nine in the January window.

Whilst the Baggies aren’t exactly carving open the opposition, they are getting chances and the current crop are simply not taking them. A return of 27 goals in 20 games is the joint-lowest in the top six and it’s the reason why Albion are trailing the top two.

They aren’t scoring enough goals.

The fans are growing increasingly frustrated

It’s fair to say that the support are not pleased with what they’re seeing right now either.

Ismael’s approach isn’t easy on the eye and many fans believe that this group are capable of producing better performances, and it’s hard to argue with that.

Overall, the mood around The Hawthorns is one of frustration and that will only be changed by getting positive results with more attacking intent.

The defensive structure is good

Despite the negatives around Albion, it’s still important to remember they are third in the table and the major positive is the defence.

Ismael has quickly made the team very hard to beat, with Sam Johnstone keeping another clean sheet on Friday and they limited Forest, even after Jayson Molumby’s red card.