3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after 4-0 win vs Cardiff City

West Brom moved to the top of the Championship last night after a convincing 4-0 victory at Cardiff City.

Valerien Ismael’s men had stuttered earlier in the month, although they still didn’t lose a league game, but they seemed back to their best in the Welsh capital as they ran riot.

Karlan Grant continued his good form with an excellent finish before a comical Curtis Nelson own goal doubled Albion’s lead. A wonderful strike from Alex Mowatt made it three before Matt Phillips rounded off a great night for the Baggies with a fourth.

Many will see this as a statement win from West Brom in their push for promotion and here we look at THREE things we learnt following the big win…

They’re the real deal

Even though the Bluebirds are in poor form, they’re still a decent Championship side, so to go and win by four goals, and it probably could’ve been more, was fantastic from Albion.

They were dominant defensively, with Sam Johnstone not making a save of note, whilst the midfield worked well and the attack was a threat throughout.

It was a superb performance and the blip, if you can call three draws in a row that, earlier this month, seems a long time ago now.

Alex Mowatt was an outstanding signing

Admittedly, we knew this before, but last night just confirmed what an outstanding signing the former Barnsley man was.

His goal was truly stunning, demonstrating the technique he has, but he was also very good in play, impressing on the ball and with the way he relentlessly pressed to get possession back for the visitors. It was a fine display from the left-footer.

They’re starting to evolve

Pleasingly for Albion fans, the team weren’t as direct as they have been in the past.

Yes, they still got the ball quickly on occasions, but they were also more patient in their approach – and it paid off spectacularly.

Ismael seems to have found the right balance now and his team are looking pretty complete.

