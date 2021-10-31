3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after 3-0 loss v Fulham

After taking a step forward against Bristol City last weekend by winning 3-0, West Bromwich Albion took two steps back after registering the same scoreline this weekend against Fulham.

The only caveat was that all the goals went against the Baggies on a wretched afternoon in west London, where at times they were the makers of their own downfall.

West Brom were still trying to battle back into the game when Darnell Furlong was sent off on 70 minutes, and 12 minutes later Aleksandar Mitrovic completed his hat-trick to seal the Midlands side’s fate.

It’s not a game that Baggies fans will want to look back on too much but let’s look at three things we learnt about West Brom yesterday.

Snodgrass not the force of old

At his peak, Robert Snodgrass was very capable of scoring goals in the Premier League but on recent showings for West Brom it’s safe to say that he may have lost his magic.

Naturally a wide player, Snodgrass has been positioned in the engine room due to the absence of Alex Mowatt with injury, and the Scotland international has only just returned from injury struggles of his own that occurred last season.

But he didn’t look entirely comfortable against the powerhouses of Fulham and it was evident when he woefully under-hit a back-pass to Sam Johnstone, leaving Mitrovic with a simple one-on-one to make it 2-0.

Snodgrass in midfield seems like a short-term solution to the injury issues and even though he played well against Bristol City last week, it doesn’t look like it will work against the better teams.

They miss Mowatt

Alex Mowatt’s influence has been understated since he signed for the Baggies from Barnsley and the fact he arrived on a free transfer makes it even more value for money.

A foot problem though saw him come off against Stoke City but after recovering over the international break, he suffered a similar fate against Birmingham City and he’s been absent for the last three matches.

West Brom have lost two of those so it’s clear to see that they’re missing his creativity in the middle of the pitch, but it’s doubtful that he will be rushed back.

He needs to be fully-fit for the tough fixture list ahead after the two week November break and his return will be welcomed.

Lack of a cutting edge

West Brom certainly had chances to score on Saturday but they failed to take any of them.

Four shots on target were recorded but a cutting edge is definitely lacking throughout the team, except for Karlan Grant who has found his feet.

He has seven for the season and the next best scorer is on three, so it’s clear to see that there’s issues at the top end of the pitch.

Jordan Hugill started up-front but after breaking his Baggies duck against Bristol City last week it was a fruitless weekend for the striker against Fulham – he and his team-mates really need to do more in-front of goal.