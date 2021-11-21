3 things we clearly learnt about West Brom after 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield

West Brom fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, leaving them eight points away from the automatic promotion places.

The defeat now means West Brom have lost three of their last six games including four away defeats in a row.

What’s worse is they struggled to create clear cut chances against Huddersfield who battled hard for their three points.

West Brom never really got going after Danel Sinani scored what proved to be the winner in the sixth minute.

To make matters worse, Albion lost captain Jake Livermore after he caught Fraizer Campbell in the face with his boot, potentially ruling him out for three games.

West Brom will be looking to bounce back in midweek against Blackpool who will be looking to add to West Brom’s away woes.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt from West Brom’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield.

Ismael is struggling to find a front three that works

While at Barnsley, Valerien Ismael had a very consistent front three in Daryl Dike, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris and they knew exactly what they needed to do.

Ismael was able to mould them into a devastating trio with at least one of them scoring each week. Now at West Brom, it seems Ismael can’t find an attacking trio that works consistently.

Karlan Grant has been the mainstay and rightly so with his goals, but Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Jordon Hugill and Matt Phillips have all had a go without much success.

If West Brom are to be successful this season, Ismael needs to find a formula that works.

West Brom struggled to create clear chances

For a team boasting some of the divisions most talented players, for West Brom only to create two shots on target out of 20 is frustrating.

The spotlight will be on West Brom and rightly so as their budget is much higher than most of the teams in the Championship and that spotlight brings pressure and it’s something West Brom are struggling to cope with.

West Brom over the past few games have struggled to create an abundance of cleat cut chances and have scored just five times in the last six games. It needs to be sorted quickly if the Baggies are to get their automatic promotion push back up and running.

Some of these players are low on confidence

With West Brom sitting third, you wouldn’t have thought that any of the players that play for West Brom would be low on confidence.

However after this defeat to Huddersfield Town, it’s clear that some of them are struggling. If you take Grady Diangana for example, he tore the division and opposition full backs to pieces in the 19/20 season, fast forward to now and 21 year old winger looks a shadow of the player who stormed the division two years ago.

There’s clearly talent in this squad, but Ismael has a big task in getting these players to not only believe in his style of play, but also believe in themselves.