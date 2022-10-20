3 things we clearly learnt about Watford after their 3-0 loss v Millwall

Watford failed to make it back to back Championship victories away at Millwall last night.

Travelling to The Den to face an in form Lions side was never going to be easy, however, boss Slaven Bilic will surely not be happy with what he saw during the 90 minutes.

Millwall looked the better team from the off, with Watford looking rattled and unable to deal with their intensity in a first half that saw Tom Bradshaw net a hat-trick within 33 minutes.

In the end the match finished 3-0, leaving Watford sitting 15th in the Championship standings.

With that said, here are three things we learned about the Hornets during the 90 minutes.

Pollock could do with another loan

One thing we learned is that Watford central defender Mattie Pollock isn’t quite ready for Championship football just yet.

In the side due to the widespread injuries Watford currently have at the back, his mistake in the lead up to the first Millwall goal was very poor and demonstrated a lack of composure.

That was also shown when would get on the ball in the early stages, too, opting to kick long in hope than take the time to try and find a pass.

It’s perhaps harsh to single him out as it was a drab performance by all Watford players last night, but it definitely looks as though Pollock could do with another League One loan before he is ready to feature regularly for Watford.

Away performances

Another thing we continued to learn is that Watford are a very poor side away from home.

So far this season, the Hornets have won just once away, losing three and drawing four in their other away matches.

Indeed, Slaven Bilic’s arrival has done nothing to address the away struggles either.

Despite his away win over Stoke, defeats away at Blackpool and last night Millwall have followed, both after dismal performances, too.

This must be an area Watford improve on going forwards.

Don’t do the basics well

We have recently seen a number of Watford players come out and say the club have lacked intensity this season and that was once again on display last night.

The fact of the matter is, Watford don’t do the basics right. At least not all the time.

Hard work, tenacity, intensity, second balls, all things Watford failed to excel in last night away at The Den against a side that thrive doing the basics very well.

That is by no means a disrespect to Millwall who were fantastic on the night.

Indeed, if Watford could do those sorts of things even half as well as Millwall they then may actually be a promotion challenging side, because at present, they are looking far from it.