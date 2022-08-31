3 things we clearly learnt about Watford after their 2-1 win v Middlesbrough

Watford got back to winning ways in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough last night.

It was a terrible start from the Hornets on the night, with Rodrigo Muniz heading home to give Boro an early away lead following some poor defending and then goalkeeping.

As the half went on, Watford began to settle into the match, though, with Ismaila Sarr eventually finding an equaliser in the 24th minute after a tidy chop and finish inside the box.

In the second half, things were much more even, with both sides probably deserving a point come the end of the night.

However, Watford had other ideas, and three minutes into injury time, substitute Vakoun Bayo beat the offside trap to find himself one on one with Boro keeper Liam Roberts.

Bayo calmly tucked the ball away into the bottom left corner, giving Watford all three points on their 100th anniversary of playing at Vicarage Road.

With that being said, here are three things we learned from the match.

Edwards needs time

I think one thing we continued to learn is that Rob Edwards is going to need time to get this side playing how he wants them to.

You see brilliant flashes, for example, last night between the equalising goal and half-time, but we are yet to see a complete Watford performance under their new boss.

This is understandable though and I say he needs time because he doesn’t yet have his best side available to him.

Arguably, Keinan Davis, Kortney Hause, Imran Louza and even Jeremy Ngakia will be in the starting line up once fit, and I think it’s best to reserve judgement on Edwards and Watford until all of those players start to become involved from the start this season.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

They must hold on to Sarr and Joao Pedro

Whilst Watford are yet to put in a complete performance, it has once again highlighted that the club must do their utmost to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro this summer.

The transfer deadline is tomorrow and a fine display by Joao Pedro and a clever chop and finish from Sarr once again highlighted their talents on national television last night.

Without the pair, who knows who Watford would bring in, but with them, the Hornets are always going to have the chance to win games and a shot at promotion.

Big players produce big moments and if the Hornets can resist transfer interest in their star duo for just two more days, Watford fans could be in for an exciting season ahead.

Looked more balanced in final stages

Last but not least, and perhaps unsurprisingly, we learned that Rob Edwards’ system and Watford looked a lot more balanced when players were playing in their natural positions.

We have seen right-footed central defenders at left centre-back this season, and left-footed left-back’s at right wing-back, with Rob Edwards forced to use square pegs in round holes until more suitable options arrive.

However, for a brief spell at the end of last night’s game, Kortney Hause, a left-footer, was at LCB, Hassane Kamara reverted to his more natural LWB position, and Mario Gaspar, a right-footer, was at RWB.

Even though it was only briefly, the Hornets looked so much more balanced and this is certainly something you would hope to see more of from them going forwards.

I don’t think it is any coincidence that Watford found the winner when playing more players in suitable and more natural positions.