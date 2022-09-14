3 things we clearly learnt about Watford after their 2-0 defeat v Blackburn

After a steady start to the season, this was the moment that Rob Edwards and the Watford players really needed to step up and kick on.

Yet, it was arguably the Hornets worst display of the season that was served up at Ewood Park last night.

From minute one, Blackburn looked the better, hungrier side in the Championship clash, in the end running out 2-0 winners.

With the above in mind, here are three things we learnt about the Hornets following the clash.

The basics were not there

One thing we learned is that the side did not exhibit the very basic characteristics you come to expect from a team – hard work and spirit.

It was there in abundance from the home side, but desperately lacking from Watford.

Inevitably, that led to the home side looking the far superior side, and Watford looking very very poor.

Edwards singled it out in his post match press conference and said he had spoken to the players about it. Only time will tell whether or not his words fell on eager or deaf ears.

Injuries becoming a problem

Aside from the drab performance, another thing that became even clearer is that injuries and fitness is becoming a real issue for Edwards.

Imran Louza is a long term absentee, but the likes of Kortney Hause and Hassane Kamara were also missing last night.

Add to that that both Ismaila Sarr and Jeremy Ngakia both left the field early with injuries, and that’s potentially four starters not available to the head coach this weekend, if they all remain out.

They are, of course, no excuse, but do perhaps expose the poor squad building that has taken place at Vicarage Road this summer.

Edwards’ system isn’t working

Last but not least, last night should be the nail in the coffin of the three-back formation that Rob Edwards has been using at Watford.

Although he has been pragmatic and used different line ups, we know that the three-man backline is his preference, or at least was at Forest Green, however, Watford simply do not have the players to play it effectively.

When Hause is out, there is no left-sided centre-back, the Hornets midfielder until Imran Louza is fit struggle to progress the ball, the wing-back’s are not natural attackers, and, Ismaila Sarr is a far far superior player played out wide rather than through the middle.

All of the above points to a need to switch to a back four – and crucially, a formation that gets the best out of your best players, i.e., Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

You just don’t feel that Edwards has done that so far, and there are no clear patterns of play or positive noticeable trends to cling on to for hope.

Until the Watford hierarchy back the manager with suitable recruitment to play his system, he must adapt.