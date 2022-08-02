3 things we clearly learnt about Watford after their 1-0 win over Sheffield United last night

Watford began the Championship season last night with a solid 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Last season, the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League and will have to spend at least another campaign in the second tier. The club sacked their managers too to try and get them to top flight safety but the side still ended up relegated.

Now, Rob Edwards is the new boss at the helm at Vicarage Road and will be hoping to try and lead the club straight back into the Premier League.

He started the season solidly last night, with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. The Blades themselves will be hoping for a promotion push and Paul Heckingbottom even managed to take them into the play-offs last term.

However, the club couldn’t get a point from Watford last night – and here are three things we learnt about the Hornets after their Championship win.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Watford players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 RICHARLISON IS CURRENTLY AN EVERTON PLAYER TRUE FALSE

1. Watford man Joao Pedro can be very important for the club this season

With Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr both linked with transfer moves away from Watford this summer window, it means that the Championship club might need to try and add some more strikers to their squad.

However, both players featured in the game last night, with no transfer deal yet done for either of them. Despite both playing though, Joao Pedro was the man who stole the show for the Hornets by bagging the winner, constantly challenging the goalkeeper and playing a solid game overall.

It shows Watford do have other players that they can turn to if Dennis and Sarr do leave the club this summer – and if they can keep Joao Pedro, they have a real talent on their hands with him who could help them to a Championship promotion.

2. Watford’s Edo Kayembe can be influential on games

After signing the player in January, Kayembe has played just 14 games for the club so far but after his showing last night, it looks like the player could be another option who does will in the Championship.

Kayembe was the most accurate passer on the field last night to play in 45 minutes of football or more during the fixture, managing 89%.

Even with the likes of Tom Cleverley, Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood on the field, he was the best passer of the ball and was calm in the middle for the Hornets. He could be a player that performs really well for the side this year and goes under the radar for the Hornets in the league this season.

3. Watford can play the better teams in the league – and be the better side

Watford won the game but didn’t do it by stealing the win – they were arguably the better team with more possession, better shots on the Sheffield United goal and better passing ability on the field too.

They had a total of ten shots to United’s six and more shots on target too with four to their three. They had better expected goals with 1.07 to the Blades 0.21 and their possession was also slightly higher at 53 to 47%.

It shows Watford may be new to the Championship again with a new boss but they have already shown they can cut it with the better teams. The Hornets played their game, created shots for themselves and had plenty of the ball too, which is exactly what boss Rob Edwards will want from the club this season.