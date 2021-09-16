3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their draw v Millwall

Swansea City were once again left feeling frustrated in pursuit of a first home win of the Sky Bet Championship season last night as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Millwall.

The game started off as a something of a dull affair, with neither side registering a single shot on target during the first 45 minutes at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Moving into the second half and it was Russell Martin’s side who began to dominate proceedings, with substitute Michael Obafemi having the best chance of the game as he managed to fire wide from just seven yards out.

The result leaves the Swans sitting in 20th place at the time of writing and in turn sees Martin return to the drawing board with a lot of thinking to do.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their draw v Millwall…

Home struggles are a worry

The lack of a home win so far this season is sure to be a source of great frustration for Martin, who is still waiting to see his methods really take affect in South Wales.

Taking on a job at a club which achieved two play-off finishes in a row under Steve Cooper was never going to be an easy task, and there is a sense that there is a hang over from the previous season after they fell short again at that stage.

Strong home form has to be the bread and butter for any side that has ambitions of aiming for the top six in the Championship and this is clearly a problem that the Swans need to address.

If performances on home turf continue on their current trajectory, the fans could soon turn on Martin.

Lack of goals is the main issue

In addition to their poor form at home, the Swans are clearly suffering the most because of the lack of goals that are being scored.

Only Joël Piroe and Morgan Whittaker have scored more than once this season across all competitions and it is clear that the departures of the likes Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe are being badly felt.

For all their possession and attractive play, Swansea really are lacking the cutting edge required to win games via narrow margins.

It is therefore imperative that they start to find goals from all areas of the team in order to address their current slump.

Ben Hamer helping to aid style

The introduction of Hamer as the club’s new first choice between the sticks is certainly starting to progress things at a greater rate of knots under Martin.

A veteran shot stopper, the former Huddersfield Town man recently stated that he is looking to take his chance under the new boss and has since responded well by keeping two clean sheets on the bounce.

His ability to comfortably play out from the back is helping the Swans to build up their attacks in a more prompt manner and at present he seems set to keep Steven Benda out of the team.

Hamer is certainly showing that old dogs can learn new tricks.