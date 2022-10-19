3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their 3-2 win v Reading

What a night of football it was at the Swansea.com Stadium last night as Swansea hosted Reading.

Both sides have had positive starts to the season, but it was to be the home side who ran out 3-2 winners in the end after a second half comeback.

Goals from Yakou Meite and Tom Ince had looked like putting Reading in a commanding position just after the half an hour mark, but, just before half time, Harry Darling gave the home side a glimmer of hope.

In the second half, the Swans not only got level through Oli Cooper, but went on to find the winning goal with 15 minutes left to play courtesy of Jay Fulton.

Captain leading the way

One thing we continued to learn is that Matt Grimes is absolutely crucial in this Swansea City side.

The Swans skipper was on the ball constantly throughout the 90 minutes and constantly at the heart of what the home side did well.

To demonstrate just how much he was on the ball, so far this season, Grimes has received 59.45 passes per 90.

Last night, the midfielder received a whopping 119 passes – over double his season average.

To top that off, he also got the assist for Swansea’s opening goal. All in all a great night for the 27-year-old.

The squad have real character

Another thing worth highlighting after last night’s victory is the character on display from Russell Martin’s side.

After suffering a heavy defeat away at Burnley on Saturday, when Reading went 2-0 up, it would have been quite easy for the Swans to fold and go under, ending up getting beaten again.

But instead, they demonstrated tremendous character, kept their heads high and kept pushing, and in the end, ultimately showed that the Burnley result was just a blip.

Don’t get me wrong, they won’t want to be going two down and having to show that comeback spirit every week, but it is good to know they have got it in them nevertheless.

Serious play-off contenders

Last but not least, I think after beating another side currently in the top six, and continuing their fine form, Swansea have to be considered serious play-off contenders this season.

Martin’s side are now seventh in the Championship and have registered wins against teams in and around the top six this season in Reading, Luton, and QPR, as well as beating Watford recently, who many assume will climb back up the table into that conversation with Slaven Bilic at the helm.

There finally appears to be substance along with the style that Russell Martin wants to play with and that is a scary prospect for any side in the division facing Swansea.

Things just seem to have clicked of late and it will be really interesting to see where the Swans stack up come the World Cup break next month.