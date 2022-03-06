3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their 3-1 victory over Coventry City

Swansea City secured a fourth victory in their last six league matches yesterday afternoon, with Russell Martin’s side running out as 3-1 winners over Coventry City.

The Swans, who dented the Sky Blues’ chances of reaching the much-desired play-offs in what remains of this season, found themselves 3-0 up after 48 minutes, following a Jamie Paterson opener in the 12th minute, before a Michael Obafemi brace.

Sitting 11 points outside the top-six, and possessing at least a game in hand on the clubs chasing a play-off spot, Swansea still have an outside chance of at least troubling the top-six, especially with how open the league is appearing to be.

Here, we take a look at three tings we learnt bout the Swans yesterday afternoon…

Jamie Paterson proves importance once more

Jamie Paterson’s ability to beat a man, create chances consistently and win the ball back, is a key reason as to why he has been such a pivotal figure this season.

Yesterday against the Sky Blues, he was unplayable at times, especially in the first half with a well-taken goal and constant involvement in the game.

He was unable to remain as influential as the game wore on, however, he is continuing to prove why he is one of the best free transfers in recent EFL memory.

Michael Obafemi causes chaos

Goals in the 40th and 48th minute meant that Michael Obafemi netted his first brace of his professional career.

The former Southampton striker was a real menace for the Swans yesterday, with his desire to get in behind, and subsequent pace making it extremely difficult for the Coventry defence to contain him.

The 21-year-old is developing at a good rate under Martin and certainly has an exciting future at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Obafemi now has four goals in his last five games and is starting to hit some excellent form at a great time for Swansea.

Korey Smith added much-needed versatility

Korey Smith filled in a left wing-back yesterday afternoon and stood out as one of the top performers on the day.

Keeping things simple for most of the game, he linked up well with his attacking teammates, whilst providing defensive stability.

Smith lasted 82 minutes, putting in an excellent shift and providing his manager with even more faith in his ability and character.

Snith has been tasked with operating in a number of different roles this season and carries out each new responsibility to the best of his ability.