3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their 2-0 League Cup defeat to Brighton

Swansea City were eliminated from the League Cup yesterday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Jacks would have been hoping to book their place in the fourth round of the competition by producing an upset at the Amex Stadium.

However, Brighton were able to seal victory in-front of their own supporters thanks to a brace from Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly.

Swansea will now be aiming to bounce back from this defeat by producing a positive performance against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

With the dust having now settled from the club’s clash with Brighton, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about the Jacks after their League Cup exit.

Swansea need to be more clinical in-front of goal

Whilst Swansea did manage to illustrate some signs of promise against Brighton, they failed to find the back of the net for the fourth time this season.

If the Jacks are to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship, they will need to improve their consistency in this particular area in the coming months.

Set to face a Huddersfield side on Saturday who have kept four clean-sheets in all competitions this season, Swansea may need to turn to the likes of Olivier Ntcham and Joel Piroe for inspiration in this fixture.

Korey Smith could play a key role for Swansea this season after returning from injury

Korey Smith made his return to action against Brighton after missing a host of games due to a calf injury.

Although he was unable to help his side secure victory over the Seagulls, the midfielder did manage to emerge unscathed from this particular fixture.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency in the coming months, there is no reason why Smith cannot play a key role in helping Swansea climb the Championship standings.

Having made 211 appearances at this level during his career to date, the 30-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus will fancy his chances of making a positive impression in the club’s upcoming clashes.

The Jacks will need to learn from this clash if they are to push on in the Championship

Swansea may be able to use this particular defeat as a platform to learn from as Brighton are currently thriving in the Premier League.

When you consider that the Jacks’ long-term goal is to return to the top-flight, they will need to gather some momentum if they are to have any chance of challenging for promotion this season.

If Swansea respond to this setback by beating Huddersfield this weekend, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Martin in the second-tier.