3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town

Swansea City were unable to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Hull City in their clash with Luton Town last night as Nathan Jones’ side sealed all three points in this particular fixture.

Despite making a host of changes to his team following the club’s underwhelming performance against the Tigers, Jacks boss Russell Martin failed to guide his side to a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Harry Cornick scored what turned out to be the winning goal at the Swansea.com Stadium as he fired past goalkeeper Andy Fisher after being teed up by Cameron Jerome.

As a result of this setback, Swansea slipped to 19th in the Championship standings.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club’s latest display by taking a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Swansea after their 1-0 defeat to Luton…

Martin’s side need to make better use of their wealth of possession in fixtures

With Martin opting to stick by his possession-based philosophy throughout the 2021/22 campaign, it was hardly a surprise that they dominated the ball once again last night.

Yet despite having 72% possession during this fixture, the Jacks were unable to break down their opponents who maintained their resilience before scoring in the second-half.

Although Martin is unlikely to alter his approach based on the back of some inconsistent performances by his side, he will need his players to make better use of the ball in the club’s upcoming fixtures if Swansea are to bounce back from this defeat.

The club’s underwhelming home form needs to be addressed

One of the key reasons why Swansea’s progress in the Championship has been hindered this season is their lack of form at home.

In the 13 league games that they have played at the Swansea.com Stadium this season, the Jacks have only managed to secure five victories which is an underwhelming figure.

If Swansea are to push on in second-tier in the coming months, they will need to pick up positive results in-front of their supporters on a regular basis.

Jamie Paterson’s return to action cannot come soon enough for Swansea

During Jamie Paterson’s absence, Swansea have only managed to win one of their last five league games.

The attacking midfielder fell out of favour at the club following a dispute over the terms of a contract extension that he is in line to receive when he makes his 25th appearance for the club.

Paterson stayed at Swansea on transfer deadline day and is now set to participate in training following positive talks with Martin.

When you consider that the 30-year-old has provided 12 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, it could be argued that his return to action cannot come soon enough as he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

If Paterson is in the right frame of mind, he could be included in Swansea’s match-day squad for their clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend.