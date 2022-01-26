3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea City after their 0-0 draw with QPR

Swansea City made it three games unbeaten on Tuesday night, as they played out a goalless draw with QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With this fixture a rearranged game following a postponement earlier in the season, neither side were able to take advantage of their game in hand here, with both forced to settle for a point, with Swansea seeing midfielder Flynn Downes sent off for a second yellow card in second half stoppage time.

Following that stalemate in London, Swansea now sit 17th in the Championship table, after what is now run of just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

As a result, there will be plenty for Swans manager Russell Martin to think coming away from this game.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Swansea from that draw with QPR, right here.

A need to be make more of what they have on the ball

Over the course of the game, it is probably fair to say that Swansea had the better of the opportunities.

Once again employing the flowing, possession based game that Martin has looked to instill since his arrival in the summer, enjoying 58% possession, and having twice as many shots (12-6) than their hosts.

But with that failing to translate into any difference in the scoresheet, you feel the Swans are going to have to become more efficient is they are to progress under Martin, having now found the net just three times in their last four league games.

A quiet second half to the season awaits

While last season saw the Swansa make it all the way to the Championship play-off final during the second half of the campaign, this time around looks set to be rather more uneventful.

Following that draw that leaves them 17th in the table, Martin’s side are now 14 points adrift of the top six spots, and 12 clear of the relegation zone.

With Swansea picking up solid results like this, and the sides below them struggling, it seems unlikely they will be dragged into a battle for survival. But at the same time, that lack of wins in recent time, combined with the form of those above, makes a late push for promotion seems just as hard to imagine.

They can still have a say in the promotion battle

Coming into this match, QPR had claimed victory in each of their last four outings, and knew that winning their games in hand would lift them into the automatic promotion places.

But having dropped points against Swansea on Tuesday night, that top two spot is now out of the hands of Mark Warburton’s side, for the time being at least.

Given Swansea gave QPR much to think across the course of the 90 minutes, you feel that is something that other sides currently pursuing a place in the Premier League should be well aware of, when they prepare for a clash with Martin’s men over the course of the next few months.