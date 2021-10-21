3 things we clearly learnt about Swansea after their 2-1 win v West Brom

Swansea City picked up yet another impressive victory last night as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Despite eventually claiming victory it all started in disastrous fashion for Russell Martin’s side, who found themselves a goal down inside the first minute of the game as Karlan Grant fired home from Callum Robinson’s low cross after the latter had robbed Jamie Paterson inside the Swansea half.

However the Swans weren’t too downhearted by that early setback and levelled the scores just after the hour mark as the in form Joel Piroe took a Paterson long ball in his stride, before holding off Matt Clarke to fire home from what looked like an offside position.

It was then left to that man Paterson to seal the three points for his side as his jinking run and finish earnt the Welsh outfit a memorable comeback victory under the lights.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Swansea after their 2-1 win v West Brom…

Struggle against High Press

Despite dominating possession overall against their opponents, the Swans still struggled to build up attacks from the back as they usually do.

This was mainly due to the Baggies employing their signature high press which forced the Swansea players into rushed decisions and in some cases mistakes.

Bypassing a high press is a tough ask for many sides at this level and it may mean that Martin will need to spend some time analysing how this problem can be overcome.

This isn’t to say that the Swans need to adapt their style to suit the opposition, but they do need to have a plan B ideally.

Piroe and Paterson Show

The attacking pair are fast becoming one of the most feared duos in the Sky Bet Championship as their partnership continues to go from strength to strength.

A mixture of trickery from Paterson and strength from Piroe means that they compliment each other really well and have managed to construct an almost telepathic understanding on the field of play.

It is therefore unsurprising that both players assisted each other for their goals during last night’s game, which begs the question as to what the Swans would do without them?

If they can both stay fit and maintain their form over the duration of the campaign, there is no reason why the Swans can’t make yet another play-off push moving forwards.

Pressure relieving on Martin

As can be seen from the picture above, Martin is certainly reveling in his side’s recent revival after a slow start to the campaign.

He has been brave with his tactics since coming in from MK Dons over the summer and has certainly had his fair share of criticism to date for perhaps not being direct enough.

However he will have been one of the most popular men in Swansea at the weekend as they convincingly dispatched of their arch rivals Cardiff, whilst last night’s win against the Baggies shows that there is a lot of potential at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It’s certainly worth remembering that this is a head coach who is also learning as he goes and his stock will have certainly risen more after these recent victories.