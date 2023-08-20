Highlights Sunderland's victory against Rotherham showcased their strength of character despite their young squad and multiple absentees.

Jobe Bellingham was the standout player, scoring his first professional goals and displaying maturity beyond his years.

The team still needs more options in attacking areas, with the absence of Ross Stewart highlighting the necessity for a natural striker.

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland finally got off the mark in terms of points this campaign on Saturday, coming from behind to defeat Rotherham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

After surprising everybody to finish in the play-off places last season, Mowbray's side had made an underwhelming start to the season prior to this victory, losing to Ipswich and Preston North End in the league, as well as a Carabao Cup exit to Crewe.

However, the Black Cats faithful finally have something to cheer about, and will hope this success provides a springboard for their very youthful side to kick on in the coming weeks.

With that being said, here are three things we learnt from the game from a Sunderland standpoint...

Strength of character

Sunderland still possess the youngest squad by average age in the division, but this game showed their strength of character despite multiple absentees.

Despite starting the better of the two in the early phases, Rotherham grew into the game and took the lead after 20 minutes through Hakeem Odoffin.

The home fans could have been forgiven for thinking this game could follow a similar story after creating 34 chances in their opening two defeats with no reward for their efforts.

Sunderland have already added three players to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

However, they were able to hit back in an instant through Jobe Bellingham, who scored his first professional goals to turn the tide in a game where the Black Cats mustered a further 20 attempts at goal.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo post match, Mowbray highlighted his squad's resilience in what he described as an "important" win.

"It was important to get a win today, at the start of any season that narrative can begin to drag on and weigh heavy on a team, so it's important to get that first win."

Bellingham Brilliance

The aforementioned Bellingham was the key man throughout, and just like his older brother Jude has been praised for being wise beyond his years on the pitch.

The youngster was deployed behind fellow new signing Bradley Dack at the start of proceedings, but didn't feel any pressure on his shoulders when Mowbray decided to act after the Millers opener, moving Bellingham to act as the main focal point in the Black Cats attack.

Bellingham headed home his first after Dan Neil was able to direct Jack Clarke's exquisite cross instantly after falling behind, before curling an effort from just inside the box past Viktor Johansson seven minutes into the second half.

"We don't expect that from Jobe, I think he can play wide, I think he can be one of the holding midfielders and he can be one of the running eights, or a number ten. And then he's played as the nine for us there. I think Jobe's greatest asset is he wants to learn. He's always asking questions every day, asking us coaches about where we want him and why and what he should be doing," Mowbray added.

Need more options

Despite Bellingham filling the void in Yesterday's win, it remains clear that Sunderland need numbers in attacking areas, with Ross Stewart absent until after the deadline.

If they continue to play this way, a natural striker would flourish in the Scot's absence, due to the mass number of chances created.

Fulham forward Jay Stansfield is the latest to be linked with a move to the North East, but they face strong competition from QPR for his services. Stansfield scored 9 goals in 36 outings for Exeter last season.

Mowbray confirmed the club have held talks, but states nothing more can be said.

"I shouldn't talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he's one of those we've had conversations about. There are two or three others. We'll see what falls for us."

However, Football Insider report on Sunday morning that the 59-year-old's future in the Stadium of Light dugout remains uncertain despite their maiden victory, as a result of "tension behind the scenes."