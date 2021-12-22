3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland during their League Cup exit at Arsenal

Despite a 5-1 thrashing, Sunderland performed well in large chunks of yesterday’s clash at Arsenal, with Lee Johnson’s side showing plenty of promise for what remains of this season.

The Black Cats found themselves 2-0 down in the first half an hour of play before Nathan Broadhead halved the deficit with 31 minutes on the clock.

Arsenal continued to show their class as the match progressed, with the Gunners scoring three second half goals to seal the victory and earn a place in the semi-final of the League Cup.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sunderland during last night’s defeat…

Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Rotherham United Yes No

Element of fearlessness

Arsenal have turned a corner in the Premier League and have been excellent in recent weeks, however, that did not Sunderland from playing their own game.

The Black Cats kept possession in midfield areas well, whilst placing huge amounts of trust in their defenders.

It is quite easy to go to a physical and front-footed approach when playing a team as gifted as Arsenal, but Sunderland played football their way, which is perhaps why the scoreline flattered the hosts.

Alex Pritchard could be key

Alex Pritchard enjoyed an excellent game at the Emirates yesterday, proving that he is a player that could be operating higher than League One level.

His vision and technical ability, combined with his intelligence, made him a difficult player to stop, whilst his movement and desire out of possession also caught the eye.

Pritchard is likely to be an important part of Sunderland’s continued promotion push as the League One season continues, with performances like that filling the Black Cats faithful with confidence.

Nathan Broadhead’s injury could also be pivotal

Nathan Broadhead has been an important source of goals in recent weeks, displaying his abilities and relentlessness in the final third on a regular basis.

However, he was forced to be withdrawn against the Gunners, with Johnson labelling his injury as a disaster after his excellent form in a downbeat discussion after the match.

Sunderland still do possess a lot of attacking firepower, and certainly have the personnel to mount a promotion challenge, but this will be a big blow.