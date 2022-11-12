3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their win v Birmingham City

Sunderland ran out 2-1 winners against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday night ensuring they head into the World Cup break on a high.

It was a hard-fought win in a game the Black Cats had to dig in for as they battled for the three points with Birmingham putting them on the back foot late in the game.

Tony Mowbray’s side took the lead midway through the first half when Ellis Simms flicked the ball onto Amad Diallo, who held the ball up before feeding it back into Simms who finished smartly.

They saw the first half out, ensuring they took a lead into the interval before Diallo put the Wearsider’s 2-0 up thanks to a superb curling strike in the 49th minute.

That was enough to give the three points to the Black Cats as a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz wasn’t enough to get them back into the game.

It was Sunderland’s second straight-away win giving Mowbray plenty of positives to come away with.

With that in mind, we take a look at three things we learnt about Sunderland after their win over Birmingham.

Showed they can dig in when it’s tough

It was back to the walls for Sunderland in the last 20 minutes and they showed they can stand up to the physical battle.

They had to dig in to get the three points with bodies on the line and with the amount of injuries they’ve suffered recently, they character they showed was superb.

It will give Mowbray plenty to think about as he starts to plot objectives for the rest of the season and if this performance is anything to go by, they have plenty to be excited about once players return from injury.

Diallo is becoming a key player

Amad Diallo has been exceptional in recent weeks and he’s slowly gaining confidence and becoming a key player for the Black Cats.

His hold up play for the first goal was exceptional and had no right to retain the ball with three players surrounding him before feeding it to Simms who tucked away.

Then the second goal was a moment of brilliance. He made an intelligent wide run before coming inside before shooting quickly with pin point accuracy. Quality like that is exactly why he’s highly rated and he’s finally showing he can be a successful player after a mixed spell at Rangers last season.

Anthony Patterson showed his potential

The 22-year-old was in impressive form in this game and showed exactly why he’s number one for the club.

He’s put in a number of impressive displays, but has also looked shaky at times. The Burnley game at home and Blackburn away games spring to mind.

However, in the face of a crowded box and physical battle at times, Patterson rose to the occasion which will instil plenty of confidence in him from himself and others no less.