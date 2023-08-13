Highlights Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts were standout performers for Sunderland, contributing to the team's attacking play and creating chances.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Sunderland struggled to convert their opportunities into goals.

Sunderland's need for a striker was highlighted by the ineffective performances of Bradley Dack and Luis Semedo, emphasizing the importance of signing another forward.

Sunderland fell to their third competitive defeat in as many games as they were put to the sword by Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Will Keane's deflected strike for the Lilywhites opened the scoring midway through the first half, although Jack Clarke would restore parity from the spot just six minutes later.

However, with thirty minutes to go, Keane's deft ball through Daniel Ballard found Mads Frokjaer-Jensen- who had set up the opener- and the Dane was on song to combine yet again and strike home past Anthony Patterson, condemning Sunderland to yet another loss.

The Black Cats will now be returning to the drawing board to analyse just how the affair in Lancashire unfolded, from what went right to what went horrendously wrong- and here are three things that we learned from this weekend's clash, too.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts will be key for Sunderland this season

If there is one positve to take from the Deepdale defeat, it is very much the dual displays from Sunderland's wing pairing.

Clarke routinely got Sunderland up the pitch and helped in transition by completing a match-high six dribbles throughout the contest.

In addition, he dispatched three passes into the final third, created one big chance, and won the penalty that he promptly put away.

On the other flank, Roberts was also influential by creating the game's most chances with four, completing four dribbles and, just like Clarke, sending three passes through to the final third.

Of course, the duo were a vital part of proceedings last time out, and if there was any doubt of that this season, they have undoubtedly accentuated their ability to dictate and lead Sunderland's attacks yet again.

Keeping Clarke at the club is crucial now, as is ensuring that they both get on the ball as much as possible in future outings.

Sunderland must make their dominance count in games

There were positives to take from the continuation of Sunderland's front-footed, dominant possession-emphasised philospophy.

Indeed, the visitors got most of the fundmentals right and kept 65% of the ball, fired 14 shots at goal which yielded an xG of 1.64, carved out three big chances and made 443 passes - well over 200 more than their opponents.

But that dominance equated to just one goal and yet another defeat, and it simply needs to bear more fruit moving forward.

It is very much a recurring theme, with Sunderland posting similar statistics against Crewe and Ipswich without harvesting the end result to match.

Few can contest how exciting it is to watch Sunderland at full-throttle putting teams on the back foot, exploiting space with an expansive brand of passing football and breaking forward with speed, and the numbers show that they are creating the chances, but those chances need to be taken.

That brings us onto our third and final point...

Sunderland need a striker

This is perhaps not a new school of thought, but it is one that was only further illuminated when Bradley Dack, an attacking midfielder by trade, led the line for Mowbray's side.

Unsurprisingly, Dack failed to enforce himself within the game and was substituted just after the hour mark, having touched the ball just forty times and failed to register a shot on goal.

In his place was Luis Semedo, and while patience and perseverance must be afforded to the youngster, his eight touches in 24 minutes proved how imperative it is that Sunderland recruit another striker beyond Ross Stewart.

The Scottish hitman is as good a striker as anyone at Championship level, but the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Stadium of Light and an unreliable injury record that saw him miss 33 matches last term and sit out of his side's most recent fixture means that they simply must find an additional presence to lead the line.

In truth, that needs to happen regardless of where he ends up playing his football come the end of the month.