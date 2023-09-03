Southampton were dealt their first blow of the new Championship campaign, as they were dismantled by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

One of the early kick-offs in the second tier proved a pulsating affair. The hosts broke the deadlock within 60 seconds through Jack Clarke, and the advantage was doubled by Pierre Ekwah around five minutes later.

Ekwah had two prior to the interval before new signing Bradley Dack netted Sunderland's fourth, and his first in red and white, almost immediately after the restart.

Both sides finally settled as the game fizzled out, but there was just enough time for one more goal. 16-year-old Chris Rigg connected with Jewison Bennette's cross to make it five.

Tony Mowbray's men have risen to ninth and after three matches unbeaten, they have put their somewhat slow start behind him. But what did we learn about the Black Cats on Saturday?

Sunderland could be contenders

Sunderland's first two Championship outings left a lot to be desired. Their curtain-raiser saw the Black Cats fall to defeat at home to newly promoted Ipswich Town.

A Carabao Cup defeat against League Two's Crewe Alexandra then followed, before another league defeat was tasted, this time at the hands of current table-toppers, Preston North End.

Since then, results have turned. A 2-1 triumph versus Rotherham preceded a stalemate away at Coventry, before the climax came yesterday.

Furthermore, the closure of the transfer window has put an end to the widespread speculation regarding players' futures, meaning those who were the subjects of interest can focus purely on their football.

This showed yesterday, as an enthralling team performance showed that the Black Cats can dominate the league's elite when at their best.

Pierre Ekwah will be tough to keep hold of

Pierre Ekwah is just beginning his first full season in the North East after signing from West Ham United in January.

Yesterday, he showed exactly what he was about and shined in all areas of the pitch. Firstly, he was a menace going forward. The 21-year-old's two strikes from distance exemplified his shooting skills, and his trio of passes into the final third confirmed that can also create.

However, this attacking excellence should not overshadow his important defensive contributions. Ekwah's eight tackles and interceptions was more than anybody else on the pitch - he was everywhere.

Mowbray was full of praise for the young Frenchman. Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, he said: "He's [Ekwah] got a wand of a left foot, he's as strong as an ox, he can shoot, he can win headers, he can run - what can't he do?"

If Ekwah continues to perform anywhere near as well, the Black Cats may have a fight on their hands to keep him.

Sunderland shouldn't be afraid to use Chris Rigg

The current Sunderland squad is littered with young talent, and Mowbray is notorious for getting the best out of them.

However, not many have the potential of Chris Rigg, who at 16 years old, has already made his way into the first-team picture. So far this term, he has been limited to a solitary appearance in the cup, where he scored the only goal against Crewe.

He made an eight-minute cameo yesterday and netted once again. So a little more game time could see his game continue to develop.