3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 3-2 win v Shrewsbury Town

Sunderland picked up a hugely important 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town on Friday with Nathan Broadhead snatching all three points in dramatic fashion.

The Shrews gave a good account of themselves and rallied to come back from two goals down in the second half through Josh Vela and Tom Flanagan, who muted his celebration out of respect for his former club.

The Black Cats have been drawing on 80 minutes in all of their last five victories under Alex Neil and will have Broadhead to thank if they only narrowly secure a top six finish.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 3-2 win over Shrewsbury…

Clarke’s quality clear to see

Jack Clarke has had some very promising moments since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The 21-year-old has slotted into a very attack-minded left wing back position in recent weeks and produced an outstanding moment of quality to directly contribute to the three points.

The former Leeds United man calmly cut in onto his right foot and delivered an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Broadhead to seal the win, an assist that should keep Clarke in the side for the foreseeable future.

Broadhead amongst League One’s elite

The Everton loanee’s return from a serious hamstring injury has come at a crucial time, with the 24-year-old filling the void on the scoresheet that has been exposed by Ross Stewart’s drop-off in form.

Broadhead has netted 11 in all competitions despite a long spell out on the sidelines and could prove to be the main danger man heading into the play-offs.

Defensive lapses will happen

Alex Neil will have been having sleepless nights about the two Shrewsbury goals had they gone on to cost the Black Cats two points.

Both Vela and Flanagan were afforded way too much space in the 18-yard box to find the net, providing an area to work on in training.

With inexperienced defenders Carl Winchester and Dennis Cirkin playing either side of Bailey Wright in the back three, mistakes will happen, and late goals will not bail them out every single time.