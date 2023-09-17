Highlights Jobe Bellingham's performance shows he deserves a key role in Sunderland's team, with his intelligent positioning and goal-scoring opportunities.

Sunderland mounted an impressive comeback as they secured a 3-1 victory over 10-men Queens Park Rangers yesterday afternoon.

The Black Cats were probably the favourites coming into this game following their 5-0 win against Southampton before the international break, but they went 1-0 down through Kenneth Paal's great strike from 20 yards.

However, the visitors were provided with a lifeline when QPR's Jack Colback was sent off just after the 20th-minute mark for a dangerous challenge.

And it looked as though the Wearside outfit had equalised five minutes later, but Jobe Bellingham's header was ruled out for offside.

Despite not playing that well after the dismissal, the Black Cats got themselves level just before the interval, with Jack Clarke's shot being deflected into the back of the net.

The visitors were able to build on that after the break, with Daniel Ballard putting them 2-1 up before the hour mark.

And they should have made it 3-1 in the 64th minute, with Bellingham dragging his shot wide enough for Abdoullah Ba to smash the post from close range.

Ba did manage to get himself on the scoresheet around 15 minutes later though, firing the ball home from Adil Aouchiche's cross.

An excellent bit of play nearly allowed Patrick Roberts to make it four, but fired the ball just wide.

Tony Mowbray's side won't worry about that too much because they were able to take the three points back to Wearside and following yesterday's game, we have listed three things we learnt about them.

Jobe Bellingham needs to be a key part of Sunderland's team

Bellingham managed to get himself into some excellent positions in the English capital, being unlucky to have his header ruled out for offside and also having a golden opportunity in the second half to make it 3-1.

He nearly managed to capitalise on a weak pass to round Asmir Begovic and place the ball into the back of an empty net, but the experienced shot-stopper just about got there first.

The fact he had quite a few opportunities shows he's getting into the right areas and to show that level of intelligence at his young age is a big achievement.

Some may question his inexperience and ability to replace Amad Diallo - but he needs to remain a key part of the first team based on his showing at Loftus Road.

Are Sunderland lucky to have retained Alex Pritchard?

Coming off the bench for Pierre Ekwah, he made a real impact on the match and was arguably integral in turning the game around.

He may not be the youngest player - but that's actually a good thing because the Black Cats need to strike the right balance between having youth and experience.

His contract expires next summer but based on that showing, Kristjaan Speakman should be opening contract talks with him because he could be at least a good squad player.

If he doesn't get tied down to a new deal, expect there to be interest in him in January.

What key strength do Sunderland have?

Depth. The fact Pritchard came on and made such a difference reinforces the fact they have great options from the bench.

And Aouchiche has to be commended too, because he grabbed an assist and managed to get himself in the right positions to be a threat in the final third.

Patrick Roberts and Luis Hemir didn't disgrace themselves either, and although they spent some time without having a natural striker on the pitch, Hemir came on which was a positive considering their lack of forward options last term.