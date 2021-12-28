3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 3-0 win vs Doncaster

Sunderland moved up to second in the League One table yesterday after a convincing 3-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

In truth, it was a pretty easy afternoon for the Black Cats, as they were superior to the struggling Yorkshire side from start to finish, with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and a Ben Blythe own goal sealing the win.

The games are coming thick and fast for Lee Johnson’s side, and the focus will have already turned to Sheffield Wednesday’s visit in two days time.

But, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Sunderland from their win at Doncaster…

Dan Neil & Alex Pritchard are a class above

The Wearside outfit dominated throughout, with Neil and Pritchard key to that as they were simply a class above in the midfield with the way they kept and moved the ball.

Keeping Neil at the club beyond January is a must and if Pritchard stays fit then they have a player that has too much quality for this level. Both will be crucial in the promotion push and if they maintain the high standards they’ve set, Sunderland will be hard to stop.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The team are in a good place right now

This result extended Sunderland’s unbeaten run in the league to eight games, with Johnson’s side moving along very nicely in the promotion race.

We know how competitive the third tier is this season, as there are many teams who will feel they are capable of finishing in the top two. However, everyone in the hunt will be wary of a Sunderland group that are picking up results and playing well.

They have good squad depth

Perhaps the best aspect of this win for Sunderland was that they did it without so many important players.

The issues that they’ve had to deal with are well-documented and the impressive Nathan Broadhead added to the injury woes when he was forced off at Arsenal last week. Yet, the team coped well and it shows there is good strength in depth at the club.