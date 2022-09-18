3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 2-2 draw with Watford

Sunderland were involved in a dramatic afternoon at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Watford.

It was the hosts who started things on top, and opened the scoring through Keinan Davis’ first goal for the Hornets ten minutes before half time.

However, the Black Cats would level just moments before half time, when Aji Alese’s effort from a corner was judged to have crossed the line.

Watford got themselves back in front just past the hour mark, when Luke O’Nien headed into his own net.

But Sunderland would not be denied a point here, as 18-year-old Jewison Bennette equalised with just two minutes remaining on what was only his second appearance for the club after moving from his native Costa Rica in the summer.

That result is enough to ensure that the Black Cats remain inside the Championship play-off places, and will give head coach Tony Mowbray plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sunderland from that draw with Watford, right here.

They will not give in

While Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Reading ended up being a rather comfortable one in the end for Sunderland, this trip to Vicarage Road posed a rather different challenge for the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray’s side were instead forced to fight right until the final minutes to earn a point from the Hornets, and showed their determination to do just that by coming from behind to equalise not once but twice to secure a draw.

Given no one game will be the same as another in such an inconsistent Championship this season, the fact they have shown they can get results in a variety of scenarios over the past few days, should serve them well.

Goals still coming despite striker concerns

With Ross Stewart already facing a spell out on the sidelines through injury, there will have been plenty of concern for the Black Cats when Ellis Simms was forced off in the first half at Reading in midweek, with the score still 0-0.

Since then however, Sunderland have now scored five goals in less than two full games, courtesy of four different scorers, with Alese and Bennette’s goals this afternoon added to a Patrick Roberts double and Jack Clarke’s strike from Wednesday.

There will therefore, be some confidence around Sunderland that the rest of their squad can all step up and make an impact in front of goal to keep them competitive in the Championship until Stewart and Simms are fit again.

Amad Diallo makes a big breakthrough

Given their goals, much of the talk from a Sunderland perspective may well be about Alese and Bennette, but the efforts of another youngster should not be forgotten either.

Introduced just past the hour mark as a substitute with the score at 2-1, Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo helped turn the game in the Black Cats’ favour, and would have had his first assist for the club had Jack Clarke managed to stay onside with his run. It was however, the 21-year-old’s cross that led to Bennette’s equaliser, meaning he did have something to show for his efforts.

After a frustrating loan spell with Rangers last season, and a somewhat quiet start to life in the Championship with the Black Cats, both Diallo and Sunderland will surely be hoping this is a moment that kick starts his season.