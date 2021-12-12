3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland extended their current unbeaten run in League One to six games yesterday by securing a victory in their meeting with Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Dan Neil opened the scoring for the Black Cats in the fourth minute of the fixture as he fired past goalkeeper Mike Cooper.

Nathan Broadhead then doubled his side’s advantage as he netted his sixth goal of the season.

Following the break, Plymouth reduced the deficit as Dan Scarr headed home from Jordan Houghton’s corner.

Sunderland finished the game strongly as they sealed all three points in-front of their supporters.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Black Cats after their 2-1 victory over Plymouth…

Broadhead is becoming a crucial figure for Sunderland as they aim to clinch promotion this season

After being used on a sporadic basis during the opening months of the current campaign, Broadhead has stepped up to the mark in Sunderland’s recent fixtures.

The forward, who joined the Black Cats on a temporary deal in the summer transfer window, has scored four goals in his last four appearances for the club.

Capable of featuring on the wing as well as in his natural centre-forward role, Broadhead is now unquestionably a crucial player for Sunderland and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his escapades in-front of goal help the club maintain their push for promotion.

Leon Dajaku has helped to fill the void left by Aiden McGeady in the club’s recent fixtures

Currently without talisman Aiden McGeady, who is sidelined due to injury, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has opted to turn to the likes of Leon Dajaku and Alex Pritchard for inspiration in recent weeks.

Both of these players have managed to produce eye-catching displays for the Black Cats at this level.

Dajaku marked his 12th league appearance of the season yesterday by providing an assist for Broadhead as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.42 in this fixture.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming weeks, the 20-year-old could retain his place in Sunderland’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Sunderland’s impressive home form could potentially help them secure a return to the Championship next year

Sunderland’s home form in the third-tier during the current campaign has been nothing short of spectacular as they have produced a host of superb performances in-front of their supporters.

The Black Cats have now accumulated 28 points at the Stadium of Light which is a league-high tally.

Currently third in the League One standings, Sunderland will now be looking to improve their away form as they aim to launch a push for automatic promotion in this division as they have only picked up four victories on their travels this season.