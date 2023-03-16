Sunderland gave a very good account of themselves despite going down 2-1 at home to second-placed Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats led through Edouard Michut but saw that advantage evaporate on the brink of half time when James McAtee calmly slotted past Anthony Patterson.

The match was decided in the second half from a dead ball situation.

Tommy Doyle swung in an excellent inswinging cross from the left flank, but Sander Berge should have been flagged offside for his attempt to play the ball before it fizzed through and into the corner.

Patrick Roberts came close in hitting the post after that with an inventive left-footed effort, but it was not enough to take anything from the game.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sunderland from the match...

Michut has arrived

Michut has been threatening to get in on the act in the final third for a while, and netted his first senior goal with very impressive composure to spark jubilant scenes at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old was found by a deft Abdoullah Ba through ball and took one touch to set himself before unleashing a low drive into the bottom corner with pinpoint accuracy.

The Black Cats have an option to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder in the summer and his technical quality has been clear to see since adjusting to regular Championship football in the last few months.

Left back problem persists

Luke O'Nien was forced off through injury late on in the piece, the 28-year-old has stepped in as a makeshift left back since Aji Alese's season came to an end.

Lynden Gooch has recently returned to first team action after an injury lay-off to offer another full back option to Tony Mowbray, but like O'Nien, Gooch is far from a specialist left back.

Dennis Cirkin is unlikely to feature against Luton Town this weekend, giving Mowbray a decision to make.

It will be interesting to see how Mowbray shuffles the pack to take on the Hatters, in looking to deal with Cody Drameh bombing on from right wing back for Rob Edwards' side.

Luck not on their side

Whether it be injuries, players being recalled or managers walking out on them, Sunderland have had to contend with a lot in their first season back in the Championship, and overall have dealt with the ups and downs extremely well.

Given the position that they were in before Ross Stewart's season-ending injury there is always going to be an element of what might have been attached to this campaign, but taking everything into account there is so much to look back fondly on.

They were entertaining as always against the Blades and went toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the division, with a bright young squad that will be ready to kick on next season.