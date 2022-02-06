3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster

Sunderland were left disappointed as they lost 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers in front of 36,000 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It was a poor game for Sunderland in front of their biggest home crowd of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by strugglers Doncaster.

Eyebrows were raised before the game when interim manager Mike Dodds didn’t ring the changes after last weekend’s 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, leaving many fans perplexed.

Dodds also opted against starting new signing Jermaine Defoe after the striker arrived from Rangers earlier in the week.

Sunderland looked short of ideas in the first half as Rovers debutant Reo Griffiths put Gary McSheffrey’s side in front before Tommy Rowe made it two just before half time.

Corry Evan’s pulled a goal back in the 89th minute but it proved too late for Sunderland and the game eventually ended 2-1 to South Yorkshire side.

It’s a damaging defeat for Sunderland who, based on the chances created in this game should have won. It wasn’t to be and it puts a major dent in their push for promotion.

With that in mind, we looked at three things we learnt about Sunderland after this defeat.

The next appointment is huge

This seems obvious but it feels like Sunderland’s season is teetering on the edge.

It really could be make or break for the Black Cats as fans are getting frustrated once again at the lack of progress on the pitch. No matter how impressive or well things have moved on behind the scenes, fans want to see that replicate on the pitch.

Under Lee Johnson, performances could erratic which ultimately led to his departure but it remains obvious that the next manager coming into the club not only has a huge task of turning results round on the pitch, but convincing supporters to stick with the club as well.

Jermaine Defoe needs to start

Defoe is a talented player, there’s no doubts about that and there may be question marks about his age and whether or not he can still make an impact.

Benching him in front of 36,000 fans against Doncaster seemed to be a bit of a disaster for interim manager Mike Dodds. Defoe is a hero at the Stadium of Light and getting fans on board seems as important as getting results.

One way of lifting the mood coming from the stands is making sure their hero starts the next game.

They have to be more clinical

This point is referencing their wastefulness at the top end of the pitch and in defence.

Sunderland had 21 shots on goal, ten shots on target and forced opposition goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell into nine saves but scored just the once.

This was after Doncaster had already scored two goals, ensuring the game was out of reach for Mike Dodd’s side.

That being said, it’s a home game against a relegation struggler and making sure you keep things tight at the back is important after a 6-0 defeat and Sunderland didn’t do that.