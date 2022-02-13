3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 1-1 draw v AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland began the Alex Neil era with a point following a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Neil watched Sunderland fall behind on 20 minutes, with Luke McCormick’s penalty opening the scoring for relegation-threatened Wimbledon.

Alex Pritchard responded 15 minutes later with a pinpoint free-kick and a moment of class.

McCormick received a late red card, but Sunderland were unable to find a winner and were forced to settle for another underwhelming point on the road.

We take a look at THREE talking points following Sunderland’s latest stalemate:

Dropping too many points against lesser sides

You don’t have to delve too far into Sunderland’s results to realise they are dropping too many points against sides they should be beating.

Doncaster Rovers (24th), Cheltenham Town (15th) and now Wimbledon (20th) have all taken points off Sunderland this month, as they’ve eventually made the transition from Lee Johnson to Alex Neil.

That’s not good enough for a side with automatic promotion hopes, which Neil will know.

It’s an immediate area to address in the coming months. These are the types of results you’d expect Sunderland to be posting against sides in the promotion mix alongside them, not sides fighting to retain their League One status.

Pritchard shows his quality

Pritchard’s free-kick on 35 minutes was a real moment of quality, with the 28-year-old leaving Nikola Tzanev with little chance.

It’s two moments of quality in two games from the attacking midfielder, who is carrying some spark in lifeless Sunderland performances.

That’s a positive for Neil and something that he can rely on as he gets his feet under the table at the Stadium of Light. He knows he can rely on Pritchard and has worked with him previously at Norwich City.

Neil needs time

This was hardly the impact that Sunderland maybe expected from their new manager, but it has to be noted that Neil had only a 40-minute training session with his players before the trip to Wimbledon.

Could you really expect wholesale changes and a completely different performance from what has been delivered in recent weeks?

It’s going to take time for Neil to change the ways of some of these Sunderland players and supporters will have to be patient, even if there’s a need for some urgency given that promotion is still the aim.

Neil will not be judged on this underwhelming 90 minutes alone and rightly so.