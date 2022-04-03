3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 1-0 win v Gillingham

Nathan Broadhead’s 95th-minute proved to be the difference at the Stadium of Light yesterday afternoon as Sunderland claimed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Gillingham.

Alex Neil’s side went into this match knowing three points would be huge for their top-six hopes as they looked to continue their momentum, something that looked set to be halted by Neil Harris’ side’s resolute defence.

A draw for the visitors would have helped their cause too in their quest to remain afloat in the third tier beyond the end of the season – but they are one point closer to danger now after giving up the game in a disappointing fashion.

Two substitutes combined in stoppage time when Elliot Embleton’s inch-perfect cross was attacked by the returning Broadhead, who used every inch of his frame to guide the ball past Aaron Chapman.

This latest result drags the Black Cats into the top six following Oxford United’s loss to fellow promotion candidates Plymouth Argyle, though they will need to retain their consistency if they want to keep themselves in the play-off zone.

Looking more at the short term though, we discuss three things we clearly learnt about Alex Neil’s side after this weekend’s victory.

Their defence can be vital in the top-six race

This match was a continuation of their superb defensive record, keeping clean sheets in their last three league matches and conceding just once in their previous six.

Their defence may not have been tested as much as the away side’s backline – but the likes of Bailey Wright and Danny Batth used their experience to deal with any danger and were composed figures at the back.

Even Carl Winchester and Dennis Cirkin were defensively sound, although both were unable to contribute all that much going forward, especially the former who didn’t really offer anything at all from an attacking perspective.

This solidity could be extremely useful in their quest to push for a play-off spot, with their forwards knowing they can win a point or three even if they only manage to get on the scoresheet once. The pressure this takes off the attacking players cannot be underestimated – and will only help them to thrive.

They have the bottle and perseverance needed for the play-offs

It was clear the Gills came to Wearside looking to frustrate a superior opposition and they very nearly succeeded with Harris setting up his side extremely well.

But unfortunately for them, the Black Cats pushed on right until the end despite being frustrated at times and this paid dividends.

It could be argued that two pairs of fresh legs in Embleton and Broadhead provided that marginal gain needed for the promotion chasers to go on and win all three points – but the whole 11 deserves credit for battling on and this will serve them well in the play-offs.

They have fallen short numerous times since their drop down to League One – but they stepped up to the plate superbly yesterday afternoon and clinched a win that could make all the difference at the end of the campaign.

In recent years, the Black Cats have wobbled in the play-offs but will their perseverance and defensive record pay dividends this term? That remains to be seen but this late winner certainly showed promising signs.

Clarke needs to improve to push himself in the shop window

This is perhaps harsh considering he didn’t exactly perform badly yesterday – but based on his previous reputation as a star at Leeds and a young prospect at Tottenham Hotspur – it was disappointing that Jack Clarke couldn’t make more of an impact in a tie where his side needed someone to step up and make the difference.

Unlikely to make it in North London now, he needs to be doing everything he possibly can to earn a permanent move to the second tier next season if he’s to have any chance of fulfilling the potential he once had.

Getting those goal contribution numbers up is the first thing he needs to improve. Recording just one goal and one assist in 11 third-tier appearances isn’t exactly the best record – but luckily he should have the rest of the season to make an impact if he trains well enough.

Stepping up in big moments will make the difference for him, so it would be priceless if he was to get in and amongst the goals in the play-offs at the end of this term.