3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 1-0 win over Stoke

Sunderland‘s impressive start to the Championship season continued on Saturday afternoon, as they claimed a 1-0 win at Stoke City.

Ross Stewart’s strike in first half stoppage would prove enough to claim all three points for the Black Cats, despite some considerable Stoke pressure.

That result means that Sunderland now fifth in the second-tier standings, with eight points from their five league games so far this season.

That could give manager Alex Neil plenty to think about going forward, so we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sunderland from that win over Stoke, right here.

They can grind out wins at this level

While the result will have been exactly what they wanted from this game, this was far from Sunderland’s best performance under Neil.

The Black Cats found themselves having to ride out some considerable spells of pressure from Stoke, who did see openings from where they could have got on the scoresheet come and go as Sunderland kept them that at bay.

Following promotion last season, re-establishing themselves in the Championship has to be the main priority for Sunderland this season, and the fact they have shown here that they can pick up wins even when not at their best, does bode well for them in that respect.

Ross Stewart is settling in quickly to life in the Championship

Following his outstanding campaign in League One last season, how Ross Stewart adapted to the step up to the Championship was always going to be vital to Sunderland’s prospects this season.

So far, that is something that has worked out perfectly for the Black Cats, with Stewart’s goal at Stoke his third in just five league games at the start of the campaign, with his latest effort again showing the quality he possesses, with a strong finish from a somewhat awkward angle to get the goal that sealed the win.

That will doubtless have Stewart brimming with confidence, not least with the quality of goals he is scoring, meaning the striker looks well set to be a key man for the club once again over the coming months.

Defensive reinforcements could still be needed

Despite the encouraging start to the campaign for the Black Cats, it does look as though more signings may be needed if the club are to remain competitive throughout the campaign.

Starting with a back three, Sunderland were forced to field utility man Luke O’Nien at centre back, with Aji Alese the only option in that position on the bench following injuries to the likes of Dan Ballard and Carl Winchester.

So with that back line looking stretched on the pitch as well on Saturday, it does feel as though there is an increasing need for centre backs to come into the Stadium of Light, meaning reports of an imminent loan deal for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton does feel promising.