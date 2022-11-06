3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 1-0 defeat vs Cardiff

Sunderland’s inconsistent form continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Cardiff City thanks to a Mark Harris goal just after half-time.

It was a poor display from Tony Mowbray’s side with the narrow scoreline perhaps flattering them after the Bluebirds missed a number of big chances, including a penalty from Joe Ralls.

However, for Sunderland, it was the second successive home defeat for Mowbray whose side rarely looked like scoring once Cardiff were ahead.

It was a frustrating performance from the Black Cats who struggled to get going in the game which will have certainly given their manager plenty to mull on ahead of their final few games ahead of the World Cup break.

With that in mind, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their home defeat to Cardiff…

Struggling to replicate away performances at home

It’s clear that away performances have been much better than their home ones so far this season.

This is reflected in their overall record as they’ve collected just ten points at home compared to 14 away. Why that is the case is difficult to answer but you can see at times they play with much more confidence away from.

The team goal against Huddersfield and Reading earlier in the season are interesting examples of this and it’s something Mowbray needs to address to ensure fans are kept onside.

They need more consistency

Sunderland are currently a midtable team and their consistency is a key factor in that.

They put in an impressive performance against Huddersfield in midweek and followed it up with this flat, lacklustre display against a side who struggle to create and convert chances.

Consistency is a hard thing to gather in the Championship but if they are to reach their objectives and potential, they need to be better and impose themselves on opposition in games.

Recruitment is key this winter

One issue with Sunderland’s squad is the lack of experience in key areas.

The average age of the squad, according to Transfermarkt, is 23 which is the youngest in the league which could be having a huge impact on their consistency.

So, looking at January and bringing in one or two more experienced players to add to the likes of Danny Batth, Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien.

Seeing games out, imposing your style of play at home, helping with organisation are all factors that can be helped by an experienced head in the starting XI and with January just round the corner, this may be a huge help in seeing Sunderland turn a corner this season.