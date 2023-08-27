Highlights Sunderland drew 0-0 with Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

The Black Cats have won just one league game so far this season.

FLW discusses three things we learnt about Sunderland as a result of the Sky Blues clash.

Honours even in the Midlands as Sunderland take their first draw of the season.

A tightly-contested affair at the Coventry Building Society Arena saw neither team able to break the deadlock with last season's play-off outfits going toe-to-toe on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts boasted the better chances across the encounter, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright going close to putting their name on the scoresheet with Anthony Patterson equal to their efforts.

The Black Cats make it four points from four games as they slowly find their feet in a highly-contested Championship.

It has been a slow start to the season for Tony Mowbray's side, an opening weekend 2-1 defeat to high-flying Ipswich Town followed up with a EFL Cup exit at the hands of League Two Crewe Alexandra.

Another 2-1 loss to Preston has since been responded with more positive results - victory against Rotherham United to put the first points on the board ahead of the trip to Coventry.

What did we learn about Sunderland following their 0-0 draw against Coventry City?

Now attention to the visit from recently-relegated Southampton next weekend but firstly, FLW reflects on Sunderland's performance and three things we learnt about Tony Mowbray's side.

Anthony Patterson continues to shine

A major reason for Sunderland picking up their first clean sheet of the season is courtesy of a fine display from Anthony Patterson.

The academy graduate had to be at his best to deny a deadly Coventry frontline, a fine stop to deny Ellis Simms at his near post to prevent the deadlock from being broken.

Making six saves on the day, his best was required to prevent Haji Wright from opening the scoring in the second half, the USMNT international finding space inside the area with just the keeper to beat, Patterson getting down quickly to minimise the angle and smother the shot.

At just 23, he has his best years ahead of him while already establishing himself in the EFL in the previous two campaigns. He recorded 14 clean sheets in the Championship last term, meanwhile, and will be eager to beat that tally as the Black Cats eye another top-six finish.

Sunderland must sign a striker

The absence of Ross Stewart is hard to ignore despite Sunderland's quality across other forward positions, while the departure of Amad Diallo has left question marks over where the goals are coming from this season.

Mowbray has signed two strikers so far this window - young forwards Luís Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda - but neither have been trusted to lead the line as yet. Instead, it has been other summer recruits which have been handed such responsibility, Bradley Dack reuniting with his former boss to lead the make-shift frontline.

While the likes of Jack Clarke and new man Jobe Bellingham are already off the mark for the season, a dependable goalscorer would be a welcomed addition heading into the final week of the window. The Black Cats had previously been linked with Jay Stansfield prior to his move to Birmingham City as well as Ukrainan forward Nazariy Rusyn with a new number nine a top priority.

The search for an away win continues

Sunderland's late play-off push last season can be credited to their remarkable away form, boasting the fourth-best return on their travels in the division.

The Black Cats won 11 and drew six out of their 23 away games, a return only beaten by the three promoted teams: Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United.

The wait this season, however, goes on after a tough encounter against Coventry follows defeat at Deepdale. While it is far from a worry just yet with just two away matches under their belt, Mowbray will be hoping to rekindle their impressive form from last season to kickstart their promotion push sooner rather than later.