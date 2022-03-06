3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after their 0-0 draw v Charlton

Sunderland’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dealt another blow on Saturday as they drew 0-0 with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Despite being out of form, Sunderland were perhaps the slight favourites for this game with Charlton going into it on the back five straight defeats.

After beating promotion chasing Wigan 3-0 last weekend, Sunderland were unable to build some much needed momentum for their playoff push.

Sunderland were much the better side, creating an abundance chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough against a stubborn Charlton side.

Craig MacGillivray in the Charlton goal was kept busy throughout. He started well by saving a header from Ross Stewart and then denied Dennis Cirkin at his near post early on.

Stewart should have scored from the resulting corner, but he headed over from just six yards. Alex Pritchard’s free-kick prompted MacGillivray to tip over the crossbar. Sunderland had another golden chance in in the second half as Chris Gunter cleared a Cirkin effort almost off the line.

This would have left manager Alex Neil with plenty to think about coming away from the game.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at three things we learnt from Sunderland’s draw with Charlton.

Creating chances is key

Sunderland were productive going forward. The only thing they lacked was a cutting edge in front of goal.

But what this game does show is there are clear signs of progress for Sunderland under Alex Neil. Charlton rarely had a sniff, as the Black Cats continued to assert their dominance and unfortunately luck was on Charlton’s side.

But if Sunderland continue to create the good chances they did in this game, then the wins will start rolling in.

Losing Alex Pritchard is a huge blow

Pritchard was at his creative best against Charlton, creating five big chances for Sunderland. His delivery at set pieces, as well as ability to roam around the final third and be the spark Sunderland need is vital to how they function for him going forward.

So, for Sunderland to potentially lose him to an ankle injury is a massive blow. There aren’t many in the league who can play at his level, however Sunderland will need players to step up.

The good news though is they do have creative players at their disposal. Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke could both soften the potential blow should Pritchard be out for the long term.

There’s more to come from this Sunderland side

What was apparent in the game against Charlton is the fact that Sunderland are yet to hit top stride under Alex Neil.

The Scotsman is a very talented manager who deserves a chance to get Sunderland back into the Championship. The inconsistency from Lee Johnson’s tenure has spilled over into Neil’s spell, however that is something that is slowly being ironed out.

They’ve become harder to beat and they’re creating more and more chances. That’s while Neil has needed time to understand his squad, work out what his best team is and find the formula for consistency.



