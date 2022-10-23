3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after 4-2 loss v Burnley

Life back in the Championship has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Sunderland so far.

Despite starting the season in good form, manager Alex Neil departed the club and opted to join Stoke City instead.

Tony Mowbray has since come in and although they haven’t plummeted in terms of their form, injuries in the side has left without an established striker which therefore means they have dropped down to 14th in the league.

Yesterday the Black Cats welcomed Burnley who are a side that have been sitting towards the top of the league for some time this season.

However, despite being 2-0 up after 20 minutes and going into half-time, it was the Clarets who came out on top with them winning the game 4-2.

We’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sunderland from that defeat to Burnley, right here.

They need to use their possession more effectively

When you look at the statistics of the game, Sunderland and Burnley shared possession almost equally with 49% against 51% for Burnley.

However, when you look at the fact that Burnley won the game and by looks of the scoreline only, in a dominant way you have to question what they were doing differently.

Furthermore, the Black Cats had just five shots on target in the game but scored only two goals.

Therefore, they need to ensure that even if they aren’t dominant in terms of possession, they are able to make it count just as much as their opposition.

They need to tighten up defensively

Burnley had four shots on target in the game and won the game by four goals showing us that every time they took a shot, they were rewarded with a goal.

This clearly shows us that defensively Sunderland weren’t strong enough in the game and they allowed Burnley to know how easy it was to get past them.

Regardless of Sunderland having a lack of strikers currently, if they can’t defend properly then it doesn’t matter how many goals they can or can’t score.

Mowbray will no doubt be looking at this as a matter of urgency especially given Burnley aren’t a team known for scoring lots this season.

They need to be stronger for 90 minutes

To go into half-time 2-0 up but come away with no points isn’t acceptable for a side that are trying to compete in the Championship and both Tony Mowbray and his players will know this.

We know that in the first half they made their chances count and got themselves into an advantageous position.

However, they clearly didn’t come into the second half with the same mindset and as a result, it dropped them points.

Therefore, Sunderland have to make sure they are giving the same performance level throughout the whole of the 90 minutes.