3 things we clearly learnt about Sunderland after 1-1 draw with Hull City

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

In an action-packed encounter, Hull had the chance to go ahead when substitute Dan Ballard fouled Regan Slater early in the second half, but Oscar Estupinan missed the penalty as his poor form continued. Sunderland were then reduced to 10 men when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot and his misery was compounded when he was stretchered off after sustaining an injury while making the challenge.

Despite this, the Black Cats took the lead in the 74th minute when Ross Stewart slotted home on his first appearance since the end of August. But the visitors could not hold on and Ozan Tufan’s 82nd-minute equaliser for the Tigers ensured a share of the spoils.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 12th in the table following the point in East Yorkshire, four points from the play-offs.

What did we learn about Sunderland after their latest outing?

The main man is back

Stewart showed exactly what Sunderland had been missing on his return to action.

Mowbray has been cautious to reintroduce Stewart after such a long lay-off, but the 59-year-old knows the importance of the Scotsman to his side and will not want to risk any further absence.

While players have stepped up well to provide the goals while he has been out, Stewart is a prolific goalscorer and is impossible to replace.

Despite missing much of the campaign with his thigh injury, the goal against the Tigers was Stewart’s sixth of the season already in just his eighth appearance, while he has also contributed with three assists.

He showed his strikers instincts as he ran on to Patrick Roberts’ ball to finish past Matt Ingram and he is a natural finisher that you cannot replace.

Stewart back in the side gives a whole different dimension to Sunderland’s attack and Mowbray will be desperate to keep him fit for the remainder of the season.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Injuries beginning to mount

Embleton’s injury was not the only concern for Mowbray after the game.

Defender Danny Batth was also forced off in the first half and while the loss was mitigated by the return of Ballard to replace him, it means Mowbray’s already depleted squad is being further stretched.

With midfielder Luke O’Nien deputising at centre half, the last thing Mowbray needed was to see another one of his defenders pick up an injury.

In midfield, Mowbray was already reportedly looking at reinforcements such as Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley and after Embleton was stretchered off and seemingly set for a long spell on the sidelines, this could make their need to act in the market more urgent in a number of positions.

Showing resilience in adversity

While Sunderland may be disappointed to only come away with a point against a Hull side struggling towards the bottom of the table and with a poor home record, in the context of the game, it is a decent result.

To take the lead after two injuries, a missed penalty from Hull and a red card shows there is a lot of character in the Black Cats side and that they are willing to remain positive and not just sit back and defend.

The Tigers undoubtedly had the better of the game with 61% possession and 17 shots, but only two of those were on target.

Sunderland displayed good resilience despite their numerical disadvantage and while Mowbray will be disappointed his side could not hold on after taking the lead, it could prove to be a useful away point in the circumstances.