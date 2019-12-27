3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke City following their remarkable 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City moved out of the relegation zone in the Championship after completing an incredible late comeback to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill’s side were trailing 2-1 going into stoppage time against the Owls but a fine Tyrese Campbell finish brought them level.

Then, as the Potters pushed for a winner, Sam Vokes scrambled home a winner from a corner to ensure they move out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was a result that Stoke deserved on the balance of play as they had dominated for much of the game but two lapses from set-pieces saw them fall behind in the second half.

The manner of the win will have delighted all connected to the club and here we look at THREE things we learnt following the win…

There is a real spirit in the team

A criticism of teams near the bottom of the league is that they don’t have the fight to get out of trouble, however Stoke proved that’s not the case with them.

Quite simply, you don’t score two goals in stoppage time if there isn’t a belief and spirit within the group.

And, that is a huge positive for O’Neill and a win like that will only help improve momentum.

O’Neill can change things from the bench

The Northern Ireland chief made two substitutes during the game – bringing on Campbell and Vokes.

Of course, they scored the crucial goals and O’Neill deserves huge credit for that as he clearly got the decisions spot on.

Plus, it shows that he has strength in depth that some relegation rivals may lack.

They still have problems

Whilst the overall feeling from yesterday has to be positive for Stoke, there are concerns that need to be addressed.

The two goals that the Staffordshire side conceded were very soft and it will have frustrated O’Neill so much. Stoke need to cut those errors out if they are to continue to push up the table.