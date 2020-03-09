3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke City after their 5-1 win over Hull City

Stoke City produced a superb performance on Saturday afternoon to beat Hull City 5-1 at the Bet365 stadium.

Both Stoke and Hull approached this game looking to push themselves away from the bottom three in the Championship table, and it was the home side who managed to get the all-important win.

Stoke got themselves off to the best start with Nick Powell opening the scoring after just 11 minutes, and they enhanced that lead when Tyrese Campbell netted from the penalty spot and Sam Clucas fired in.

Heading into the half time break, Stoke further stretched their lead when Clucas made it 4-0 just five minutes after the break.

Hull did attempt to get themselves to back in the game but Leonardo da Silva Lopes’s goal on the 70th minute mark proved a little late.

Michael O’Neill’s men then further added gloss to the scoreline as Powell struck with ten minutes remaining and it ensured Stoke moved themselves up to 17th.

So, what THREE things have we learnt from the 5-1 victory…

Strong down the flanks

The form of Stoke’s wide players has been much discussed this season, having seen the likes of Tom Ince and James McClean struggle for consistency.

McClean is currently out injured, meaning he was replaced by Nick Powell on the left side of midfield for the visit of Hull, whilst Ince remained on the right hand side, and both players did well.

Ince did not get himself on the scoresheet, but was a dangerous threat for the Potters, whilst Powell impressed, helping himself to two goals.

It is vitally important that both continue their form through to the end of the season and continue to play a creative and attacking role in Stoke’s side.

Chances over possession

There has been times this season that Stoke have been largely dominant in possession, but have failed to get a result.

Coming up against a Hull side in desperate need of a result, you would have expected Stoke to have more than the 53% of possession they had – but it mattered not as O’Neill’s side prefered to create multiple chances over keeping the ball.

It worked – netting five of their 16 attempts at goal – and it will give O’Neill some food for thought as they look to push themselves up the table in the coming weeks.

Clucas continues to impress

Sam Clucas has arguably been the most impressive and in-form player for Stoke this season and his two goals against Hull were impressive.

Playing in a more advanced role as Jordan Thompson came in alongside Joe Allen – Clucas was allowed to play with more freedom, and O’Neill should be tempted to see him continue in that role.

One problem with that could be the injury to Allen, who was forced off the pitch.